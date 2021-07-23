Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have cautioned residents of Harare province to avoid night vigils during funerals to curb the spread of COVID-19.Funerals have been identified as one of the coronavirus super spreaders.In a statement, Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said apart from observing the limit of 30 people at funerals, there was need for mourners to avoid all-night vigils."Coronavirus has been surrounded by many social misconceptions some of which might fuel the spread of the virus at funerals," Mwanza said."We urge people to religiously comply with regulations guiding funerals to avoid each gathering to become a super spreader. Everyone must play their role in this new normal in order to live another day."At funerals, people should not exceed the required maximum number of 30 people. Night vigils should be avoided to stop people crowding. It is also government policy that each funeral be supervised by a health official to educate people on safety and how to handle the dead," he said, adding that the police would continue carry out awareness campaigns urging the public to comply with COVID-19 regulations."We believe that for now people have realised the need to embrace the new normal under the COVID-19 environment," he said.