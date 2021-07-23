Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Chinamhora, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly robbed two women who were conducting prayers at Muchinjikwa Mountain in Domboshava before raping one of them.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the incident, and urged the public to abide by COVID-19 lockdown regulations."Police are appealing to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator," Chazovachii said."We also want to urge members of the public to respect curfew and COVID-19 regulations. Members of the public are discouraged from neither conducting church gatherings during lockdown period or carrying out all night prayers at secluded places like mountains as they risk themselves to robbers."According to police, on July 23, at around 6pm, the pair (names withheld) all of Zimre Park in Ruwa, was conducting all-night prayers at the mountain, in Domboshava when the suspect emerged from the bush armed with a knife and a stone.He allegedly ordered the duo to comply with his orders.It is reported that he forcemarched them to a secluded place and ordered them to lie on their backs.It is reported that the suspect tied the women's hands using their cellphone cables.He searched them and took three cellphones, a black satchel, US$16 and $20.The suspect then asked one of the women to choose between being killed or raped and she opted for the later.She was raped while her friend was watching before the suspect disappeared into darkness.The victims then reported the matter at Chinamhora Police Station.The woman was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.Domboshava Hills have become a hunting ground for armed robbers and rapists as worshippers, mainly women, frequent it for prayers.