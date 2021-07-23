Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has transferred 455 police officers from various Criminal Investigations Department (CID) stations across the country, triggering an outcry.Some members of the police force, who have been ordered to transfer from various police stations around the country to other provinces, have raised concern over their health as they are expected to move during the COVID-19 pandemic.An internal police memorandum dated July 24, 2021 gleaned by NewsDay showed that ZRP transferred 455 CID officers.Insiders told NewsDay that some of the officers due for transfer tested positive to the virus and were in isolation.In the letter, also addressed to Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga, a concerned citizen stated that most of the transferred officers tested positive to COVID-19."Almost half of the transferred officers are confirmed positive and are in self-isolation. Is police above the law or against the government or the Ministry of Health and Child Care? How will the police officers travel while intercity travel is banned?"Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe could not be reached for comment, while police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was busy.Police officers who spoke to NewsDay said it was unreasonable to transfer them at a time when they were getting measly salaries. They said it would be difficult for them to secure accommodation.