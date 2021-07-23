Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WHO exposes Zimbabwe's COVID-19 figures

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has been adjudged among top 10 African countries with the highest number of COVID19-related deaths even though the country has the least number of cumulative cases.

A recent World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 Africa update stated that Zimbabwe and nine other African countries had in total recorded 3 000 coronavirus deaths.

Further analysis of figures shows that the nine countries recorded between 160 000 to over two million cases of COVID-19, while Zimbabwe only has 97 894 cases to date.

Botswana, which has almost the same number of infections (97 657), has fewer deaths (1 375), raising questions about limited testing in Zimbabwe, resulting in cases not being captured.

Health and Child Care ministry updates state that slightly over one million tests were carried out since the first case was recorded in March last year.

"Few tests (per 100 people) compared to those countries is the main reason. Late presentation and shortage of high dependency unit/ intensive care unit beds could also be a contributory factors," health practitioner Norman Matara said during training of nurses in Makonde district which was facilitated by the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights.

Matara said there was need for mass testing, isolation and contact tracing to halt further spread of the virus.

Zimbabwe has been touted as one of the countries that had managing well the pandemic and running a successful vaccination programme, despite fears by some healthcare workers that most of the cases were going unrecorded.

It costs an average of US$50 to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Community Health Working Group executive director Itai Rusike said: "Testing is the cornerstone of public health prevention and planning. Zimbabwe has struggled to test in sufficient numbers to control COVID-19. Therefore, a large number of cases are not accounted for," Rusike said, adding that almost two years into the pandemic, the need and demand for essential diagnostics (tests and reagents) was not being met.

Researchers from Columbia University in a paper published on Researchgate said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe was an urgent national public health concern, which required co-ordinated efforts to scale up testing using the capacity already in existence in country.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa dumped by aide

18 mins ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa orders schools to reopen

19 mins ago | 295 Views

'More Zimbabweans face deportation from UK'

20 mins ago | 97 Views

Chamisa linked MDC Alliance members fire Mwonzora

21 mins ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa backs Ndewere appeal

22 mins ago | 123 Views

Malaba swears in Judge President

23 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases

24 mins ago | 44 Views

Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

24 mins ago | 52 Views

Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

25 mins ago | 94 Views

Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

26 mins ago | 42 Views

Cattle rustlers hide cow in a pit

26 mins ago | 42 Views

Whites more corrupt than us, says Mliswa

27 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabweans want inclusive national dialogue - research

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

28 mins ago | 32 Views

'Civil servants wage bill Mthuli's headache'

28 mins ago | 77 Views

UBH petitioned to reinstate suspended trainee nurse

29 mins ago | 31 Views

SA soldiers confiscate illicit Zim cigarettes worth R1m

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Zifa hope for Caf favour

30 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's govt spends $120 million on lunch

31 mins ago | 82 Views

Bosso players want out

31 mins ago | 55 Views

South African truck driver fined for smuggling

32 mins ago | 47 Views

Extended headlights mounted on vehicles illegal, says police

32 mins ago | 50 Views

Death row inmate Jindu loses appeal

33 mins ago | 51 Views

Government agrees to reopen border posts

33 mins ago | 92 Views

Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Chiwenga clash over Covid-19 jabs

34 mins ago | 154 Views

Headmaster cleared of rape after 2 years in jail

35 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe records 107 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

35 mins ago | 66 Views

Woman loses cars to boyfriend

35 mins ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

36 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe removed from TB highly burdened countries

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa MDC's fresh sanctions call flops

36 mins ago | 82 Views

Victoria Falls, Kazungula border posts reopen for vaccinated tourists

37 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe inflation takes a tumble, exports rise

37 mins ago | 47 Views

Government halts Chinese mining activities in game reserve

38 mins ago | 43 Views

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

10 hrs ago | 1729 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1889 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

12 hrs ago | 979 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

12 hrs ago | 799 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

14 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Malaba bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2897 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

14 hrs ago | 515 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days