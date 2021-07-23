News / National
Workout Outdoors: 7 simple but effective exercises
Today, you definitely understand that training your brain is essential. It helps you improve results at work and avoid mental health problems when you get older. In this case, some people use apps to improve their memory, play online roulette games, and learn new languages.
But working out is also essential, especially if you train outdoors. And these exercises are amazing for your start.
Warmup
Before starting the main part, you'll need a short cardio warm-up - a jog at a light pace. After that, do a joint warm-up:
Rotate your arms at the elbow bend, then at the shoulder joint back and forth.
Bend your legs slightly, bringing your knees apart and back.
Place your right foot on your toes, kneading your ankle. Repeat for the left foot.
This warmup will take 10-15 minutes in total with the cardio workout. Do not skip this "boring" stage: it will help to avoid injuries and sprains, especially if you are a beginner and do it yourself.
Jumping Jack
The first exercise will engage all the major muscles of the legs, back, and arms.
Place your feet shoulder-width apart.
Squat down with your knees apart.
Then jump out of a squat position and clap your hands over your head.
Landing on the ground, immediately do the next squat.
Squads
Do squats with one hand alternately touching the floor.
Place your feet shoulder-width apart, hands at your waist.
Squat with your knees apart, touching the floor with your right and left hand in the middle each time.
Do 16 to 20 repetitions.
After that, rest for 20-30 seconds.
Do 30-50 jumps with the rope, trying not to rest while doing the exercise. Rest for 20-30 seconds.
Lunges
It's a simple exercise that will help tone your leg muscles.
Place your feet shoulder-width apart, hands at your waist.
Take a wide step forward with your right foot so that your left foot touches the floor with your knee.
Do 10 repetitions for each leg, then rest for 30-35 seconds.
Pull-ups
If you have a chinning bar in your yard or on the sports ground, don't be lazy to do pull-ups.
As a man, choose a classic exercise: grasp the chinning bar with your hands and pull up so that your chest touches the bar.
As for women, coaches recommend using a rubber band: fix it to the crossbar and try to hang on it as if on a swing. Or replace this exercise with a plank.
Plank
More precisely, the plank with alternating shoulder touches.
Stand in a plank, palms strictly under shoulder joints, body straight, do not sag in the waist and do not lift buttocks up.
Alternately touch the shoulder with your hand (left hand touches the right shoulder, and vice versa), hovering for a few seconds in a 3-pointed position.
Watch your pelvis; it must remain parallel to the floor.
Push-ups
This is the last exercise in the set. Men can do push-ups from the floor with straight legs, women can do them with support on their knees. Do 10-12 reps, the rest interval should not exceed 30-35 seconds.
This way you will have rather intensive functional training. Depending on your preparation and the desired load you can do 2, 3, or even 4 sets of reps. If you want to make the exercises more difficult, you can add dumbbells and leg weights, as well as the number of repetitions of each exercise.
Source - Byo24News