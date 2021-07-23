Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top South African Advocate behind bars for 'incitement'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ADVOCATE Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo appeared in the Booysens Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 27 July - not as a defence lawyer, but as the accused.

Khumalo was appearing on two charges of contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act and the Cybercrimes Act.

Though the details were not clear, the accused was allegedly arrested for "incitement".

Khumalo was bust on Sunday night, 25 July, at his home in Mondeor, Joburg and was taken to Protea Glen Police Station, where he was charged.

The defence hoped to get their client bail on the same day, but Khumalo would have to wait for seven days.

The magistrate said Khumalo would be treated like any other accused person, despite him being an advocate.

"He came into this court as an accused and he is treated in the same light as the court would treat any other accused," he said.

"The prosecutor is quite correct that his practice is not going to die in a period of seven days."

He said if the defence was of the opinion that the accused was entitled to an urgent bail application, there was the high court to where he could take his urgent application.

The matter has been postponed to 3 August for further investigation.

Khumalo's arrest follows a string of arrests of several people for inciting the violence which took place in several parts of Gauteng and KZN.

Two people appeared in Roodepoort Magistrates Court, charged with incitement to commit public violence.

On Wednesday, 28 July, Ngizwe Mchunu will appear again in Randburg Magistrates Court for a bail application. He faces incitement charges.


Source - dailysun

