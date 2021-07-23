Factional kingpin unmasked

News / National

by Staff Reporter

UNDER siege Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Kazembe Kazembe, whose influential position in the party is hanging by a thread has extensively extended gold claims held by a shadowy artisanal miner Webster Chinodakufa popularly known as Webie to provide funds to finance his re-election bid.

Kazembe, who is also Home Affairs minister, has fallen out of favour with the rank and file of the party, and has been fighting by the skin of his teeth to save his position amid vicious factional fights gripping Zanu PF.His latest manouvres to salvage his slipping position,Kazembe has roped in Webie, who is widely perceived to be one of the Zanu PF benefactors and kingpins in the provincial strucures of the party.In Mashonaland Central, ex chairperson and businessman James Makamba has been identified among potential candidates vying for the influential postWebie was controversially allocated the additional gold claims in Mazoe (Amatola area) to front for Kazembe's political interests ahead of the party elections in August. Webi, riding on his proximity to Kazembe's faction, reportedly also provided funds towards construction of party office in the province,which has been a hot bed of Zanu PF deadly factional battles.This comes at a time Zanu PF has kickstarted its campaign program with the ambitious target of mobilising five million votes country wide.When contacted for a comment by this publication, Webi said he would not take questions from the press.Kazembe told this publication to: "write what it wants" at the time of going to print.