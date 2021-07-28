Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths breach 3 000 mark

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths have surpassed the 3 000 mark as the country continues to battle with the spike in infection rates and new variants. Deaths now stand at 3 280.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), as at July 27, the country had recorded 101 711 cumulative cases, 70 496 recoveries and 3 280 deaths since the start of the pandemic early last year to date.

As at the same date, the country recorded a total of 1 767 new local cases. According to the ministry, 107 deaths occurred and 40 of the 54 deaths reported in Harare occurred at community level between 23 and 26 July as well as seven (7) of the 14 deaths in Mashonaland West. A total of 12 707 tests were conducted.

According to statistics released by the ministry as at July 27, 30 657 people were vaccinated with their first Covid-19 vaccine doses bring the total to 1 5 22 150 since the start of the vaccination programme. As at the same date, 7 469 received their second dose bringing the total to 694 685 people. The national recovery rate now stands at 69 percent.

The country is on level 4 lockdown.

Some of the hotspots include Hurungwe, Kariba, Zvimba, Centenary, Harare, Bindura, Goromonzi and Murehwa.

Source - the herald

