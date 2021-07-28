Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deputy Minister Haritatos' mother dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos' mother Angela has died of Covid-19 related complications.

Mrs Haritatos died yesterday, only 18 days after the death of her husband Peter, who also succumbed to the same virus.

Posting on his Facebook page, Deputy Minister Haritatos said: "I always knew that life comes to an end, but for me to lose you both in just 18 days is something I never once thought would happen. "You were the most amazing mother a son could have ever asked for. You were so kind, caring and so loving to everyone who came into contact with you. You looked after dad so well on Earth. Thank you so much Mama. May your Soul Rest in Eternal Peace right next to dad," wrote Deputy Minister Haritatos.

In a condolence message on social media, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr John Basera said he was saddened by the loss of Mrs Haritatos.

"It is with deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death of our beloved Mbuya Haritatos, mom to our incredible Honourable V. Haritatos, today, 18 days after the passing on of Sekuru Haritatos.

"Colleagues, I'm honestly devastated. May the good God comfort you Hon. VPH," said Dr Basera.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora flees party HQ

2 hrs ago | 2189 Views

EU tells Mnangagwa to urgently lift ban on by-elections

2 hrs ago | 790 Views

Charamba confirms media blackout on deployment of Zimbabwean soldiers to Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zanu-PF targets farmers, vendors for election funds

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Hefty fines for violating COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Parents, teachers express anger over govt's position on PPE

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Khupe moves motion for operationalisation of Lupane gas project

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review on today

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tight race for Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Court opens lid to pastor's adulterous affairs

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Commercial sex worker, accomplices steal US$77,000 vehicle

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Schools will reopen as directed by Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

Lengthy SA jail terms for recaptured Zimbabwean fugitives

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

110 pregnant women catch Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kariba plunge pool reshaping delayed

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Minister warns farm invaders

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths breach 3 000 mark

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough vaccines'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Factional kingpin unmasked

12 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Top South African Advocate behind bars for 'incitement'

14 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of more vaccines

14 hrs ago | 527 Views

Power blackouts hits Bulawayo city centre

14 hrs ago | 689 Views

Farmers need tractors, cattle have died

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

How to follow all the big sport matches from your phone

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

Panic grips Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport

19 hrs ago | 7914 Views

Toponymic identity in Bulawayo and the need to recognise Black women

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Workout Outdoors: 7 simple but effective exercises

19 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

20 hrs ago | 1907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days