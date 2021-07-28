Minister warns farm invaders

News / National

THE Government will not allow the invasion of farms and grazing lands and land seekers need to follow procedure.Speaking after a tour of Gandawasvika Clinic which is being constructed by Makonde Rural District Council in Ward 13 using devolution funds, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the period of land invasions was over.The clinic will service at least 10 000 families in Makonde's ward 4 and 13."Land invasions are now behind us and we want people to follow the right procedure of acquiring pieces of land."There is a process that one has to follow and the lands committee will verify the applications accordingly. "My office has received complaints of land invasions in the Mhangura area. It is a crime to invade any land," she said.Minister Mliswa-Chikoka warned that police in Mhangura and Lion's Den would arrest land barons."The allocation of land is now based on the financial capacity of one to fund his or her farming activities as the Government now prioritises production and productivity. This is in line with Vision 2030 of the President," she said.Hundreds of people invaded a farm allocated to the late former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Charles Utete, Mr Leo Mugabe's Nangadza Farm in Mhangura and Zvimba legislator Philip Chiyangwa's citrus farm and have since been evicted by police.Makonde legislator and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, recently deplored farm invasions, saying they were affecting production while Mhangura legislator, Precious Chinhamo-Masango revealed that there was a growing number of invasions across her constituency."President Mnangagwa is against corruption and any land invasions should be dealt with by the police. We should support our President by bringing to book anyone involved in invasions, even those aligned to the ruling party," said Masango.Makonde Rural District Council vice-chairperson, Councillor Martha Paul said there was a growing concern of land invasions in her ward while Makonde district development coordinator, Mr Benjamin Zivanai noted that most invasions were occurring on leased land and grazing areas.