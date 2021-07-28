Latest News Editor's Choice


Lengthy SA jail terms for recaptured Zimbabwean fugitives

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SOUTH AFRICAN court on Tuesday sentenced members of a gang of armed robbers, including two Zimbabweans, to 22-year jail sentences each.

The notorious robbers had been implicated in several crimes, including throwing spikes at moving vehicles on the N1 Highway.

John Fine (36) and Clifford Mutonhori (34), both Zimbabweans, and South Africans Figos Madisha (34) and Benge Frans Baloyi (48) were each convicted of aggravated robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The Zimbabweans were also convicted under the Immigration Act after having illegally crossed into South Africa.

The police are yet to account for one robber, Dennis Hove, who fled from justice last week while the law enforcement agents were transporting them to court for sentencing.

The captured robbers are yet to be charged for the escape.

On Tuesday, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo welcomed the sentences.

"Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, and her team have greatly welcomed the hefty sentences that were handed down by the Mokopane Regional Court today, Tuesday, July 27, 2021," he said.


Source - newsday

