Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Commercial sex worker, accomplices steal US$77,000 vehicle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SELF-CONFESSED Harare commercial sex worker, Eva Mudzamiri, and her two accomplices on Tuesday appeared in court facing motor vehicle theft charges.

Mudzamiri (26) Collen Kubvumbi (30), a taxi driver, and Edmore Round (36), who is not employed, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded them in custody to August 10.

The complainant in the matter is Nigel Kalumbu.

Allegations are that last Friday at around midnight, Kalumbu was driving a US$77 000, Jeep Wrangler, along Arcturus Road towards Chikurubi when he realised that two cars, an unregistered Toyota Wish and a Toyota Fun Cargo inscribed Eagle Taxis, were trailing him.

He turned into Rossal Road and the Toyota Wish followed him.

Kalumbu decided to go to his friend, Desmond Makova's home along the same road, but when he arrived at the gate, the Toyota Wish blocked him from behind.

He bolted out of the car in an attempt to flee, leaving his vehicle engine running, but the robbers gave chase and caught up with him.

Round and Mudzamiri allegedly assaulted him with open hands and fists. Kalumbu later escaped and rushed to Kubvumbi's taxi, unbeknown to him that the latter was part of the gang.

Mudzamiri drove away in the complainant's vehicle, leaving him with Kubvumbi, who assisted him to file a report at Rhodesville Police Station.

An iPhone 11 cellphone, a Demaco power bank, a tools box, office keys, an iPhone charger and two empty cash boxes were in the complainant's car.

The next day, information was received that his vehicle had been abandoned along Livingstone Avenue.

On the same day, detectives arrested Kubvumbi, who implicated Round and Mudzamiri.

Kalumbu managed to recover all his property.
Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora flees party HQ

2 hrs ago | 2205 Views

EU tells Mnangagwa to urgently lift ban on by-elections

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Charamba confirms media blackout on deployment of Zimbabwean soldiers to Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Zanu-PF targets farmers, vendors for election funds

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Hefty fines for violating COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Parents, teachers express anger over govt's position on PPE

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Khupe moves motion for operationalisation of Lupane gas project

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review on today

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tight race for Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Court opens lid to pastor's adulterous affairs

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

Schools will reopen as directed by Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

Lengthy SA jail terms for recaptured Zimbabwean fugitives

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

110 pregnant women catch Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kariba plunge pool reshaping delayed

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Minister warns farm invaders

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Deputy Minister Haritatos' mother dies

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths breach 3 000 mark

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough vaccines'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Factional kingpin unmasked

12 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Top South African Advocate behind bars for 'incitement'

14 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of more vaccines

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

Power blackouts hits Bulawayo city centre

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Farmers need tractors, cattle have died

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

How to follow all the big sport matches from your phone

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

Panic grips Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport

19 hrs ago | 7915 Views

Toponymic identity in Bulawayo and the need to recognise Black women

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Workout Outdoors: 7 simple but effective exercises

19 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

20 hrs ago | 1907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days