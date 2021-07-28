Commercial sex worker, accomplices steal US$77,000 vehicle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SELF-CONFESSED Harare commercial sex worker, Eva Mudzamiri, and her two accomplices on Tuesday appeared in court facing motor vehicle theft charges.Mudzamiri (26) Collen Kubvumbi (30), a taxi driver, and Edmore Round (36), who is not employed, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded them in custody to August 10.The complainant in the matter is Nigel Kalumbu.Allegations are that last Friday at around midnight, Kalumbu was driving a US$77 000, Jeep Wrangler, along Arcturus Road towards Chikurubi when he realised that two cars, an unregistered Toyota Wish and a Toyota Fun Cargo inscribed Eagle Taxis, were trailing him.He turned into Rossal Road and the Toyota Wish followed him.Kalumbu decided to go to his friend, Desmond Makova's home along the same road, but when he arrived at the gate, the Toyota Wish blocked him from behind.He bolted out of the car in an attempt to flee, leaving his vehicle engine running, but the robbers gave chase and caught up with him.Round and Mudzamiri allegedly assaulted him with open hands and fists. Kalumbu later escaped and rushed to Kubvumbi's taxi, unbeknown to him that the latter was part of the gang.Mudzamiri drove away in the complainant's vehicle, leaving him with Kubvumbi, who assisted him to file a report at Rhodesville Police Station.An iPhone 11 cellphone, a Demaco power bank, a tools box, office keys, an iPhone charger and two empty cash boxes were in the complainant's car.The next day, information was received that his vehicle had been abandoned along Livingstone Avenue.On the same day, detectives arrested Kubvumbi, who implicated Round and Mudzamiri.Kalumbu managed to recover all his property.