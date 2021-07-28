Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court opens lid to pastor's adulterous affairs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Mutare Civil Court yesterday blocked Royal Family International Ministries bishop Action Komani from gagging church members from going public with the clergyman's adulterous relationships.

Komani, who had been implicated in numerous adulterous relationships with married women from his church, had approached the court seeking to interdict his congregants from going public with his sexcapades.

But Mutare magistrate Notebulgah Muchineripi dealt a blow to Komani, ruling that Maxwell Kusasira and his wife Patience had a right to publicise any information about the clergyman.

Komani is alleged to have had an adulterous relationship with Patience with whom he sired a child.

However, Kasarira and his wife Patience had agreed to publicise the adulterous affair before Komani filed an interdict to bar them from approaching any media house with the information.

Komani had also applied for a peace order against the couple, saying they were harassing him through text messages.

He had also alleged that the couple was defaming him.

In her ruling, Muchineripi said the pair had freedom of "expression".

"Defamation is whereby one makes a false statement oral or written about another that harms their reputation. In Zimbabwe every citizen has a right to freedom of speech and expression, however, the right is not absolute it is subject to limitation," Muchineripi ruled.

"The second respondent (Maxwell Kusasira) cannot be stopped from publishing the truth.

"The evidence on record shows that there were issues between the parties which need to be attended to, the second respondent submitted that the only way to solve this is by publication of the truth. Therefore, this court cannot stop him from publishing the truth."

She added: "In the affidavit, the applicant (Komani) says the respondents have caused untold suffering in his life, he alleges that the respondents claim that the applicant had an adulterous affair with the first respondent and sired a child with her.

"He further says that the respondents are in the habit of sending him messages insulting and threatening him, their actions are tarnishing his image as a man of God."

On Tuesday, Komani's pastors, Abel Chamboko, Tinashe Nzou and Bella Mutandiri, also appeared before Mutare magistrate Xavier Chipato seeking a peace order against Brenda Dheka and Loveness Chaita claiming that they were tarnishing the image of the church.

The peace order was dismissed and it also opened a can of worms, with Dheka telling the court that Komani promised to spoil her despite her being married and was making efforts to lure her back.

"My young sister also told me that the pastor had also tried to propose to her,"Dheka said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora flees party HQ

2 hrs ago | 2205 Views

EU tells Mnangagwa to urgently lift ban on by-elections

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Charamba confirms media blackout on deployment of Zimbabwean soldiers to Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF targets farmers, vendors for election funds

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Hefty fines for violating COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Parents, teachers express anger over govt's position on PPE

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Khupe moves motion for operationalisation of Lupane gas project

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review on today

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tight race for Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Commercial sex worker, accomplices steal US$77,000 vehicle

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Schools will reopen as directed by Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

Lengthy SA jail terms for recaptured Zimbabwean fugitives

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

110 pregnant women catch Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kariba plunge pool reshaping delayed

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Minister warns farm invaders

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Deputy Minister Haritatos' mother dies

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths breach 3 000 mark

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough vaccines'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Factional kingpin unmasked

12 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Top South African Advocate behind bars for 'incitement'

14 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of more vaccines

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

Power blackouts hits Bulawayo city centre

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Farmers need tractors, cattle have died

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

How to follow all the big sport matches from your phone

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

Panic grips Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport

19 hrs ago | 7915 Views

Toponymic identity in Bulawayo and the need to recognise Black women

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Workout Outdoors: 7 simple but effective exercises

19 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

20 hrs ago | 1907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days