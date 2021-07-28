Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 27-year-old man from Shamva appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of trespassing at State House demanding to see the President saying he wanted to tell him a dream.

Isaac Tsuro appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga charged with criminal trespassing.

Tsuro was not asked to plead to the charges.

Mrs Taruvinga ordered Tsuro to be examined by two medical doctors to ascertain his mental health before he returns to court on August 19.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted.


Source - the herald

