Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A FIRE gutted a supermarket in the city on Tuesday, destroying property worth ZW $500 000.

The fire at Ashy's supermarket which is located along Lobengula street started just after 6PM on Wednesday.

Bulawayo City Council's Chief Fire Officer Linos Phiri said they were called to attend to the building that is used as a supermarket and a fast-food outlet.

The fire brigade managed to put out the fire before it could spread and the supermarket was open yesterday at the section that was not affected.

Mr Phiri said the cause of the fire was a result of a chip frier which was left on unattended. The premises were locked and all workers had knocked off when the fire started.

Vendors who saw the building on fire quickly alerted the fire brigade.

"The fire started in the chip fryer and was contained there without spreading to other parts of the building," said Mr. Phiri.

The chip fryer was well alight with flames gaining momentum and highly visible from outside.

Mr Phiri said the fire brigade used bolt cutters to cut a burglar bar on the window and broke the glass to gain access. "The fire outbreak that consumed property in the Supermarket destroyed an estimated property of ZW$510 000," said Mr Phiri.

He urged members of the public to switch off electrical gadgets when they are not on their premises or at home.

"People must ensure electrical gadgets are switched off if no one is guarding them at the time also once.

Source - chronicle

