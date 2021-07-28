Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders legend and former coach Methembe Ndlovu has been appointed associate head coach of a United States based women soccer side Claremont-Mudd-Scripps whose head coach is another former Bosso coach Bobby Clark's daughter Jennifer.An associate coach is one step above a normal assistant coach and one step below a head coach. This gives them quite a bit of power and if the team designates an associate coach, it does make them the true second in command in the dressing room.Ndlovu spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant men's soccer coach at Penn State University, where he helped the Nittany Lions to a 9-2-2 record and an appearance in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Sweet 16. Penn State also reached the championship game of the Big 10 Tournament, before falling to Indiana on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie."We are thrilled to have Methembe join our coaching staff. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help our program continue to grow. With his years of playing and coaching at top levels around the world, you know he would be an asset to any program, and we are thrilled that he chose to join our team," Jennifer told cmsathletics.org.The 2006 Bosso championship winning coach has been leading a quiet life following an as yet to be confirmed acrimonious separation with his long time colleague at Bantu Rovers Wilbert Sibanda.Ndlovu began his coaching career in 2002 as an assistant coach while playing with the Cape Cod Crusaders of the Premier Development League in the States. He took over as Cape Cod's head coach the following year, and led the Crusaders to a national title, before joining the Indiana Invaders in 2004 as the general manager and head coach. He concluded his playing career with the Invaders with 27 games played over the 2004 and 2005 seasons, and was named the PDL National Coach of the Year, while also volunteering with the staff at Notre Dame.After the 2005 season, he retired as a player and returned to Zimbabwe to coach in 2006, leading Bosso to their fifth title since the turn of the millennium.The Bulawayo giants are still to win another league title since that triumph.