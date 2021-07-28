Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has pledged 304 soldiers to the SADC Standby Force Mission in Mozambique to train an infantry battalion size unit at a time, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Briefing journalists at Defence Headquarters in Harare on Thursday morning, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the contingent will consist of 303 instructors and one specialist officer to the coordinating mechanism of the SADC Force Headquarters in Maputo.

"While other countries have to deploy combat troops, Zimbabwe pledged to assist in the training of Mozambique armed forces to enhance their capability to combat terrorism," she said.

She said the contingent will be sent to Mozambique once the Status of Force Agreement has been signed.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said in terms of Section 214 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Parliament will be informed accordingly.

During the 16-member regional bloc Extraordinary Summit that was held in Maputo, Mozambique last month, SADC member states resolved to deploy a force to help Mozambique contain insurgency in its northern provinces where terrorists have left a trail of destruction that also threatens regional peace.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

2 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Shona community in Kenya to get citizenship

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa's signal that never was

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe Economic Forecast H2 2021

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Eradicating extreme poverty critically essential

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sabbath School Summary: 'Come to Me...'

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Banana's widow dies

5 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Malaba suspends filing of new court cases

5 hrs ago | 992 Views

Chamisa claims to have a plan

6 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Letter to Boris Johnson about the deportation of Zimbabwean immigrants

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

MDC veterans suspend secretary-general

7 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Billiat signs new Kaizer Chiefs contract

7 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mwonzora flees party HQ

9 hrs ago | 6129 Views

EU tells Mnangagwa to urgently lift ban on by-elections

9 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Charamba confirms media blackout on deployment of Zimbabwean soldiers to Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Zanu-PF targets farmers, vendors for election funds

9 hrs ago | 627 Views

Hefty fines for violating COVID-19 regulations

9 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Parents, teachers express anger over govt's position on PPE

9 hrs ago | 843 Views

Khupe moves motion for operationalisation of Lupane gas project

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review on today

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Tight race for Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

10 hrs ago | 576 Views

Court opens lid to pastor's adulterous affairs

10 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Katai back from Olympics

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Schools will reopen as directed by Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Lengthy SA jail terms for recaptured Zimbabwean fugitives

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

110 pregnant women catch Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Kariba plunge pool reshaping delayed

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

Minister warns farm invaders

10 hrs ago | 385 Views

Deputy Minister Haritatos' mother dies

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths breach 3 000 mark

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough vaccines'

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Factional kingpin unmasked

19 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Top South African Advocate behind bars for 'incitement'

21 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of more vaccines

21 hrs ago | 596 Views

Power blackouts hits Bulawayo city centre

21 hrs ago | 797 Views

Farmers need tractors, cattle have died

22 hrs ago | 598 Views

How to follow all the big sport matches from your phone

22 hrs ago | 292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days