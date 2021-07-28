Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex turns nasty as cheating man cheats death

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
2 hrs ago
A 23-year-old man, Munyaradzi Njani, is battling for life at Bindura hospital after he was heavily assaulted by his girlfriend's four brothers after they caught him and her being intimate.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the attempted murder case.

"I can confirm an attempted murder case where we have managed to arrest two Shereni brothers who heavily assaulted Njanji after they caught him panties down with their sister Fungai Shereni,"Dhliwayo said.

"We have four suspect from Shereni family , Tinashe, Lloyd , Simbarashe and Tafadzwa so we are looking for Tinashe and Lloyd who are still at large."

It is further alleged that Njanji's wife received a tip off that her husband was sleeping with Fungai and she went to inform her brothers who came with logs.

They broke into the house and caught the two in the act, the furious boys heavily assaulted Njanji and left him unconscious.

Njanji was rushed to Bindura hospital by his girlfriend where he is currently battling for life.

Police warned people to adopt peaceful resolutions and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Source - Byo24News

