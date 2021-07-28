Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nurse opens tuck shop to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards

by Shelton Muchena
1 hr ago | Views
A female nurse based at Zvishavane District Hospital popularly known as (White hospital) and her accomplice were on Wednesday arrested by ZRP dectactives for selling COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated members of the public.


Zimbabwe Republic Police national (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the nurse, Faith Varaidzo Taruvinga (29) and Cloud Nyoni (29) for selling the vaccine cards for $20 and $30 United states dollars. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

"The ZRP advises the public to avoid shortcuts and always follow guidelines set by the Government as far as COVID-19 regulations are concerned.

On 26/07/21 Detectives in Zvishavane arrested Faith Varaidzo Taruvinga (29) and Cloud Nyoni (29) for issuing vaccination cards for a fee of between US$20 and US$30 to unvaccinated members of the public.

Detectives set a trap and pretended to be in need of vaccination cards before contacting Cloud Nyoni who was scouting for customers.

Faith Nyoni who is employed as a nurse at Zvishavane District Hospital later handed over completed vaccination cards to the detectives. Investigations are in progress.

Nyathi also said about 45 COVID-19 vaccination cards have gone missing in unclear circumstances at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.No arrests have been made and police are still conducting investigations on the case."

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi  said they suspect that the vaccination cards were stolen on Wednesday 28 july 2021 . investigations are still being conducted and we will release more details later concerning the case he said.

Source - Shelton Muchena

