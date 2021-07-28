Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

by Staff reporter
With the country battling the Covid -19 pandemic, there is spike in infection and mortality rates. As at July 28, the country recorded 60 deaths bringing the total of Covid19 deaths to 3 340 since the start of the pandemic early last year to date.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the country had recorded 103 567 cumulative cases, 71 383 recoveries and 3 340 deaths as at July 28. All the 60 deaths are from all the country 's ten provinces.

As at the same date, a total of 10 808 tests were conducted. As of July 27 (1500hrs), there were 804 hospitalised cases with 101 being severe cases and 39 intensive care cases.

According to the ministry, Harare province continues to dominate the country's provincial list with 23 604 cumulative cases and 1 089 deaths whilst Matabeleland North has the lowest cases of 5 363 and 58 deaths.

The national recovery rate now stands at 69 percent. The country is on level 4 lockdown.

Source - the herald

