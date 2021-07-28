Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
People who turn down Covid vaccination are "selfish" and put others' lives at risk, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said. He warned that those declining a jab could see themselves barred from events requiring "a certain level of safety".

The government has already said it plans mandatory vaccination for nightclubs in England from September. Ministers are also considering requiring proof of vaccination from fans attending sports venues.

As of Monday, 88.1% of adults in the UK have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 70.5% have been fully vaccinated. Studies have linked vaccination to a reduced likelihood of infection and transmission, although the double-jabbed can still catch and transmit Covid.

Speaking during a visit to Glasgow, Mr Gove said: "Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and you refuse to, that is a selfish act. "You're putting other people's health and lives at risk, you should get vaccinated."

He said he thought "some form of certification" was "the right way to go" to try to curtail Covid spread at "certain venues and certain events".

The government plans to make full vaccination for those not covered by an exemption a condition of entry for nightclubs in England from September. Unlike Covid pass schemes introduced in countries such as Denmark and France, clubbers will not be able to gain entry by showing a negative test result.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is considering enforcing the same rule at other venues "where large crowds gather" but has not specified any so far. Policy on vaccination certification in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be set by their devolved governments.


Source - BBC NEWS

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

27 mins ago | 115 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

42 mins ago | 59 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

48 mins ago | 235 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

49 mins ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

50 mins ago | 238 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

51 mins ago | 393 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

52 mins ago | 236 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

52 mins ago | 234 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

53 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 58 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

55 mins ago | 99 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

55 mins ago | 31 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

57 mins ago | 85 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

57 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

58 mins ago | 35 Views

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

59 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

1 hr ago | 62 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 59 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 116 Views

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 174 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Carjacking syndicate busted

1 hr ago | 135 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Top doctor comes up with 'must-have' Covid-19 cocktail to reduce severe illness

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Matemadanda drags farming partner to court

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Nurse opens tuck shop to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards

9 hrs ago | 1838 Views

NRZ clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Tribute to Solomon Bundo the great man of God

15 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Open letter UK PM Boris Johnson, MPs, Councillors, Religious leaders, any other community leaders

15 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

18 hrs ago | 1577 Views

NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief

18 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

18 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

18 hrs ago | 3676 Views

Shona community in Kenya to get citizenship

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Chamisa's signal that never was

19 hrs ago | 1104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days