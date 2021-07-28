Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

News / National

People who turn down Covid vaccination are "selfish" and put others' lives at risk, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said. He warned that those declining a jab could see themselves barred from events requiring "a certain level of safety".The government has already said it plans mandatory vaccination for nightclubs in England from September. Ministers are also considering requiring proof of vaccination from fans attending sports venues.As of Monday, 88.1% of adults in the UK have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 70.5% have been fully vaccinated. Studies have linked vaccination to a reduced likelihood of infection and transmission, although the double-jabbed can still catch and transmit Covid.Speaking during a visit to Glasgow, Mr Gove said: "Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and you refuse to, that is a selfish act. "You're putting other people's health and lives at risk, you should get vaccinated."He said he thought "some form of certification" was "the right way to go" to try to curtail Covid spread at "certain venues and certain events".The government plans to make full vaccination for those not covered by an exemption a condition of entry for nightclubs in England from September. Unlike Covid pass schemes introduced in countries such as Denmark and France, clubbers will not be able to gain entry by showing a negative test result.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is considering enforcing the same rule at other venues "where large crowds gather" but has not specified any so far. Policy on vaccination certification in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be set by their devolved governments.