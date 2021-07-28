Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Carjacking syndicate busted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SEVEN suspected car jackers, including four employees of a local car sale, believed to be part of a syndicate that has been targeting and stealing vehicles parked at houses and business premises in and around the city have been arrested.

Christopher Mukodza (35), Roy Shamu (35) all of Mabvuku, Samuel Mavima (43) of Hatfield, Bradwell Mashanyare (35) of Glen Norah B, Robson Kamanga (32) of Snake Park, Carrington Mutevera (43) and Vladimir Mupamombe (43) all of Budiriro 4 are expected to appear in court today.  

Following the arrests, police have so far recovered seven vehicles — a Honda Fit, a Toyota IST, Nissan Atlas, Toyota Allion, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Runx and an Isuzu KB 250 pickup truck which were stolen in separate incidents this month alone.

The vehicles were recovered after being sold to people in and around the city and most of them had no registration number plates while others had fake number plates.

Investigations also revealed that the suspects would also change the vehicle's engine and chassis numbers before selling them to unsuspecting people.  It is believed that most of them were sold through car sales. Detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) were yesterday still investigating the case with a view to recover more vehicles, believed to have been stolen by the suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were still in progress.

Investigations revealed that on July 9 this year, one of the complainants parked her vehicle, a white Honda Fit without registration number plates, at her house in Mt Pleasant after closing all the windows and locking the doors.

The following morning at around 6am, she discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and a report was made to the police. On Tuesday, detectives received information that the stolen vehicle was being sold at Enterprise Car Sale in the city and they reacted swiftly.

The owner of the vehicle was also informed and she managed to identify the vehicle after using the original car keys to unlock it and switching on the engine. The vehicle's engine and chassis numbers had been tampered with. Police then arrested Mukodza, Shamu, Mavima and Mashanyare who were selling the car, but they indicated that they had been given the vehicle by Kamanga.

Kamanga was later arrested and he implicated his two other accomplices — Mutevera and Mupamombe. They then led police to the recovering of the other six vehicles which they had sold to various people.  

Cases of cars being stolen while they are parked have been on the increase countrywide and police have been urging the public to ensure that they take precautionary measures to curb such cases. Last week, police in Esigodini were investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred at house number 26 Habane Township.

On July 22, 2021 the victim discovered that his white Honda Fit motor vehicle had been stolen after he parked it at the yard the previous night.

In another case of theft of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Corolla vehicle was stolen after the victim parked it at the yard on July 24 at Flat 208/210 Second Street in Avondale, Harare. Another blue Honda Fit vehicle and US$1 500 which was in the vehicle, were stolen after the complainant parked the vehicle at a service station near Glen View 8 Complex.  

Police recently arrested four car jackers from Mufakose after they stole a car at a traffic intersection in Warren Park along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Admire Kawimbi (47), Dreka Felix Katena Mundika (60), Fullton Tom Chibvongodze (38) and Calisto Bisent (41), all from Mufakose in Harare, allegedly blocked an unsuspecting motorist and pretended to be policemen before forcing themselves into the car.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

25 mins ago | 108 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

40 mins ago | 56 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

46 mins ago | 229 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

47 mins ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

48 mins ago | 227 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

49 mins ago | 379 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

50 mins ago | 229 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

50 mins ago | 229 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

50 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 54 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

52 mins ago | 96 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

53 mins ago | 30 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

54 mins ago | 44 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

55 mins ago | 84 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

55 mins ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

56 mins ago | 34 Views

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

57 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

58 mins ago | 199 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

59 mins ago | 86 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

60 mins ago | 56 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 59 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 113 Views

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 169 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

1 hr ago | 33 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Top doctor comes up with 'must-have' Covid-19 cocktail to reduce severe illness

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Matemadanda drags farming partner to court

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Nurse opens tuck shop to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards

9 hrs ago | 1832 Views

NRZ clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Tribute to Solomon Bundo the great man of God

15 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Open letter UK PM Boris Johnson, MPs, Councillors, Religious leaders, any other community leaders

15 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2141 Views

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

18 hrs ago | 1576 Views

NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief

18 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

18 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

18 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Shona community in Kenya to get citizenship

18 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Chamisa's signal that never was

19 hrs ago | 1102 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days