'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has surpassed its production target for the second quarter by 11,2 percent, generating 2,162 Gigawatts per hour against the targeted 1,944GWh.

In an update for the quarter under review, the power utility indicated that Zimbabwe's biggest power plant, Kariba Hydro-Electric Station, accounted for 70 percent of electricity generated in the second quarter.

"In the period under review, ZPC sent out 2,162GWh against a target of 1,944GWh thereby surpassing the target for the second quarter by 11,2 percent.

"Kariba Power Station contributed 70 percent of the total energy production in the second quarter. Hwange Power Station contributed 28 percent while the small thermals contributed two percent to the total energy production," said the power utility.

The 2021 second quarter output was 56,18 percent above that of the same period in 2020. Year to date, ZPC sent out 3,991GWh, thus, surpassing the year to date by 25,22 percent.

"Although the small thermals missed their quarterly target by 34,15 percent, there was a notable improvement in generation at Hwange Power Station during the quarter as units 3 and 6 returned to service from long outages.

"Relief came from Kariba Power Station, which was ramped up to compensate for the low generation at the small thermals hence contributing to the increase in output against the set target," said ZPC. It said the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion projects closed the quarter at 67,97 percent complete.

The expansion project, which entails the addition of Units 7 and 8 with each unit expected to generate 300MW, was affected by the Interim Payment Certificates (IPC) outstanding payments as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, notable progress was noted in the period under review despite the challenges being faced.

"The advance payment guarantee and confirmation of full funding was received for the upgrading of Deka. Corporate authorisation to proceed with the project was also granted and the contractor has since started topographical surveys on site," said ZPC.

"Occupational health and safety are of utmost priority in the workplace and ZPC strives to achieve the set target of zero harm to people, plants and environment."

In view of this, the company continues to battle with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and in a bid to curb the spread of the disease in the workplace, ZPC was providing employees with Personal Protective Equipment as well as regular disinfection of pool vehicles and offices.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days