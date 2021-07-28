Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN veteran musician Hosiah Chipanga made a scathing attack against the country's leadership saying Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating as compared to post independence leaders.

Chipanga made the emotional attack against the ruling party without mentioning it by name, after his efforts to seek audience with the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new dispensation fell on deaf ears.

The prolific song writer and musician said he made similar attempts during the reign of the late leader Robert Mugabe to no avail.

The Pharoah hitmaker had high hopes to meet with "new dispensation" leadership after Mnangagwa portrayed himself as a "listening President" following his controversial electoral victory in the 2018 polls.

However, three years into Mnangagwa's rule, Chipanga is already convinced that his wish will never be granted under what he termed as a "partial new dispensation."

Without mentioning names, Chipanga compared leaders of the late Ian Smith led The Rhodesian Front party and those from Zanu-PF, citing the former as more accommodating.

He said the ruling party leadership only entertain known figures who tored the party's line, ahead of unknown citizens with divergent views that could bring development to Zimbabwe.

"I have walked a long journey to meet the country's leaders to no avail. I did not succeed and still haven't succeeded on my spiritual mission to inform the leaders on how our Creator wishes or wants us to live on this planet.

"I have learnt that white men leaders are very different from black men leaders in terms of accommodating some request or views from unknown citizen. That's why they are almost ahead in many things compared to black leaders who apply nepotism on views and ideas," said Chipanga.

The outspoken lyricist dismissed any positive outcomes under Mnangagwa as he "now believe that the so called new dispensation is not only partially new but built on the old foundation that had no space for extension."

To prove his point, Chipanga shared a letter addressed to him by The Rhodesian Front party chairperson Geoffrey John Kluckow who was on an acting capacity at that time.

The letter was responding to a request made by Chipanga – little known then – on August 15, 1979 to meet The Rhodesian Front party leadership.

"I would be prepared to meet you in Salisbury (now Harare) if you are able to make your way down here at any time. Please phone or call at this office (4th Street, next to Municipal Car Park) and make an appointment to see me," reads the letter written and signed By Kluckow on August 17, 1979 to the Mutare based musician.

Chipanga indicated that he managed to meet with Kluckow where he was advised to share his views with the incoming government as The Rhodesian Front party anticipated an electoral upset.

"I did meet the chairman of The Rhodesian Front party. He was very impressed but said it was very unfortunate that his party was not going to win elections. And wished for me that whoever gets the power to lead the nation would accommodate my views," said Chipanga who has been making frantic efforts to meet with Zanu-PF leaders immediately after independence.

Chipanga said he wishes to share his spiritual mission to inform the leaders on how the Creator expects people to live – which will unlock doors towards prosperity.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

30 mins ago | 129 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

45 mins ago | 63 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

51 mins ago | 243 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

52 mins ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

53 mins ago | 246 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

53 mins ago | 427 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

54 mins ago | 252 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

55 mins ago | 239 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

55 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

56 mins ago | 39 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 60 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

57 mins ago | 103 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

58 mins ago | 32 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

59 mins ago | 45 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

59 mins ago | 90 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

60 mins ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 35 Views

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

1 hr ago | 62 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 61 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 122 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Carjacking syndicate busted

1 hr ago | 139 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Top doctor comes up with 'must-have' Covid-19 cocktail to reduce severe illness

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Matemadanda drags farming partner to court

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Nurse opens tuck shop to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards

9 hrs ago | 1847 Views

NRZ clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Tribute to Solomon Bundo the great man of God

15 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Open letter UK PM Boris Johnson, MPs, Councillors, Religious leaders, any other community leaders

15 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2150 Views

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

18 hrs ago | 652 Views

Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

18 hrs ago | 1578 Views

NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief

18 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

18 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

18 hrs ago | 3685 Views

Shona community in Kenya to get citizenship

18 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Chamisa's signal that never was

19 hrs ago | 1105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days