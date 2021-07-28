Armed robbers pounce on moneychanger

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four unidentified robbers recently pounced on a forex dealer in Rujeko suburb in Masvingo and went away with over US$ 4000 after threatening him with gunshots before assaulting him.Emmanuel Chidyausavi (29) of Rujeko C lost US$4 260 to robbers who fired gunshots inside his house and later assaulted him with an iron bar, leaving him with injuries on his left leg.Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said police investigations are underway."We received the case in which Chidyausavi was robbed of cash amounting to $US 4 260 at his homestead in Rujeko C and police investigations are underway," said Dhewa.Circumstances are that four male armed robbers forced their way into Chidyausavi's house just after midnight while he was sleeping with his family through a screen door.Chidyausavi allegedly heard some noise and tried to block his bedroom door with his wardrobe to stop the robbers from getting inside.After attempting to penetrate into the bedroom in vain, the robbers then proceeded to the bedroom window and fired one gunshot, warning Chidyausavi to open the door but he did not comply.They then returned to the bedroom door and kept pushing until they made their way inside where they took money from Chidyausavi's wallet and wardrobe.They then assaulted Chidyausavi on his left leg with an iron bar and fled the scene with a total amount of $US 4 260."We encourage members of the public to avoid keeping large amounts of money in their homes," said Dhewa.Masvingo is experiencing a high number of robbery cases this year and recently police recovered property worth over US$ 10 000 in Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch.