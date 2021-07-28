Argument over salt ends in fatal stabbing

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN died after he was stabbed in a dispute over salt.Police confirmed the incident which occurred in Sanyati."Police in Sanyati are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a man (46) died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted on 15 July after he was stabbed on his back by the suspect on 1 June over an argument relating to salt," he said.In another incident police in Raffingora are investigating a murder case which occurred at Mvurachena Farm on July 25 in which the victim was struck once on the head after he confronted the two suspects who were stealing maize in a field.