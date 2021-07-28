Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family confesses to murder

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A RUSAPE family's murder secret of seven years recently came out in the open as the avenging spirit of a slain teacher is now giving them a torrid time.

The Maziofa family of Masvosva Village under Chief Chiduku are begging for forgiveness from the Chigweses after one of them was abducted in the presence of school pupils seven years ago.

Edward Maziofa is alleged to have teamed up with Patrick Mupfekeri (now late) to kill Bernard Chigwese in cold blood following a botched cattle selling deal.

The two men allegedly performed some rituals on Chigwese's body.

However, the Maziofas have now revealed that they have been having sleepless nights as Chigwese's spirit is allegedly tormenting them, with some members developing mental illnesses and experiencing bad omens.

Last month, the avenging spirit struck hard when Francis Maziofa committed suicide by hanging from a tree branch in Makoni Country Club Golf Course. Francis' father, Mekia allegedly played a key role in shielding Edward from facing justice for Chigwese's murder.

Mupfekeri and Maziofa allegedly abducted Chigwese at Masvosva Primary School and dragged him to a nearby bush where they fatally assaulted him.

They allegedly dumped his body in a nearby bush with a bottle containing unknown substances and a candle on his body.

His body was discovered the following day by fellow villagers.

Police were informed and investigations that were conducted led to the arrest of Maziofa and Mupfekeri.

However, the duo only appeared in court twice and they were never convicted.

Chigwese's body was exhumed two weeks after his burial following his family's protests.

A post-mortem was done in Harare but results on the cause of Chigwese's death were inconclusive.

However, peace has eluded the Maziofa and Mupfekeri families years later.

Last week on Saturday, the Maziofas sent two emissaries - Tobias Maziofa and Demetria Mapfumo - to Headman Lazarus Mudyarabikwa's court to narrate how Maziofa and Mupfekeri killed Chigwese and how they are now being tortured by his spirit.

"We are here before this court to represent the Maziofa family. We have been sent to openly admit that it was our relative, Edward Maziofa, together with Patrick Mupfekeri, who killed Bernard Chigwese in 2014.

"Mupfekeri had sold a beast to Chigwese and there was a misunderstanding over its payment. The two fatally assaulted him.

"They were arrested but we ensured that the case died a natural death. However, Chigwese's spririt is now haunting our family, we no longer know any peace. The family is now experiencing misfortunes all the time, while some are developing mental illnesses.

"Last month, one boy started hallucinating, shouting 'makandiurayirei (why did you kill me)' before bolting out of the house. We later found him hanging.

"We have suffered enough and have decided to come out in the open and appeal for assistance from this court to facilitate dialogue with the Chigweses. We are prepared to pay for our sins.

"Several prophets have told us that our misfortunes are being caused by the avenging spirit," said Tobias.

Headman Mudyarabikwa referred the case to Chief Chiduku's court, citing its seriousness.

He also ruled that Maziofa, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime, must be present at the hearing.


Source - Manicapost

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Janet Banana was publicly shamed and not her gay husband Canaan

46 mins ago | 227 Views

Shona Ferguson dies from Covid-19 related complications

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Residents declare take over from police

4 hrs ago | 1413 Views

CSO engage volunteer teachers to assist rural young people with education

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

LSU in unscrupulous procurement deals, authorities unfairly suspend transport officer

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Freedom of information act a possitive step

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

No date yet for schools reopening

5 hrs ago | 893 Views

Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zinwa disconnects water supply to Gwanda town

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Argument over salt ends in fatal stabbing

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

4 killed as Zimbabwe returnees' bus collides with kombi in SA

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

No one should be turned away from COVID-19 centres if they can afford to pay

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

Armed robbers pounce on moneychanger

10 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

10 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

11 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

11 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

11 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

11 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

11 hrs ago | 1165 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1188 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

11 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 361 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

11 hrs ago | 154 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

11 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

11 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

11 hrs ago | 489 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 224 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

11 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

11 hrs ago | 696 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Carjacking syndicate busted

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

11 hrs ago | 221 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days