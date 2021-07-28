Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police warn illegal transport operators

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have enough manpower to deal with rowdy illegal transporters who are blocking Zupco buses from transporting passengers to and from town and will not hesitate to arrest them.

On Thursday night and Friday morning traffic movement was affected along Luveve road as illegal kombi drivers and Honda Fit drivers blocked ZUPCO buses and kombis.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police are on top of the situation.

"Some rowdy Kombi operators blocked Luveve road and Pumula road and in the morning, they also blocked roads in Cowdry Park. Our teams went there and cleared them.

"We want to warn them and any likeminded people that we have enough manpower to handle the situation. It is their best interests to comply with the law. We are not going to live anything to chance," said Inspector Ncube.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Police told to arrest shebeen operators

36 mins ago | 54 Views

Janet Banana was publicly shamed and not her gay husband Canaan

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Family confesses to murder

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Shona Ferguson dies from Covid-19 related complications

4 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Residents declare take over from police

6 hrs ago | 1997 Views

CSO engage volunteer teachers to assist rural young people with education

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

LSU in unscrupulous procurement deals, authorities unfairly suspend transport officer

6 hrs ago | 752 Views

Freedom of information act a possitive step

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

No date yet for schools reopening

7 hrs ago | 999 Views

Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zinwa disconnects water supply to Gwanda town

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Argument over salt ends in fatal stabbing

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

4 killed as Zimbabwe returnees' bus collides with kombi in SA

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

No one should be turned away from COVID-19 centres if they can afford to pay

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Armed robbers pounce on moneychanger

12 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

12 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

13 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

13 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

13 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

13 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

13 hrs ago | 3396 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1240 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

13 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

13 hrs ago | 678 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

13 hrs ago | 215 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

13 hrs ago | 446 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

13 hrs ago | 134 Views

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

13 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

13 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

13 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

13 hrs ago | 160 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

13 hrs ago | 230 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 741 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

13 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

13 hrs ago | 103 Views

Carjacking syndicate busted

13 hrs ago | 496 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

13 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

13 hrs ago | 131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days