Undressed twins arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
They have been dubbed "the new Fichani twins", and have already set social media platforms agog after walking the streets undressed. Psychologists are already questioning their sanity, and rightly so, especially given the way they broke into prayer after being led into a police van. The prayer is a common one, it is the Lord's prayer found in the Christian Bible.

"Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name."

That is the part of prayer they continuously chanted, even as they were being arrested by the police. The twins were defiant. They continued chanting.

In a stunt that has reminded many of the Fichani twins, the latest twins were walking. The Fichani twins caused a stir in 2006 after walking in central Harare, Mount Pleasant and other places, wearing goatskins kilts (nhembe) that covered the essentials only but left the buttocks exposed.

Police are investigating the matter in which the Highfield twin boys (21) were seen in a video circulating on social media walking undressed along Seke Road in near Sunningdale.

In the video clip, the two boys were reciting the Lord's prayer while people were heard shouting that the boys deserved to be mob justice. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are still in progress to find out if the boys were under the influence of alcohol, drugs or they were mentally challenged.

"Yes we can confirm that we received a report of two boys who were walking naked along Seke Road without even face masks, so we are waiting for medical experts to examine them and see their mental status before the matter is taken to court," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the boys were taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa. A mental health nurse at Sally Mugabe Central hospital who refused to be named said the guys suffer from mental illnesses, saying they were each admitted to the psychiatric units at these two hospitals.

"The guys suffer from mental illness, common sense should tell people that these guys are mentally challenged, there is no issues of ritual acts as alleged by other people," he said.

The nurse also said there is a need to raise awareness about mental health in the country and to play a pivotal role in getting the country's key stakeholders such as the Government, community and media, to put strengthen the fight against mental health.

The majority of Zimbabweans cannot afford mental help therapy, and in some instances the institutions that offer therapy are not accessible to the ordinary people. Mental health is marked annually in May and Africa this year celebrates mental health through awareness to curb the problem in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc globally.  

Mental health affects how we think, feel, and act. It also determines how one handles stress, relates to others, and makes choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood, adolescence and throughout adulthood.

Many factors contribute to mental health problems, including biological factors, such as genes or brain chemistry, life experiences, such as trauma or abuse and family history of mental problems
Source - the herald

