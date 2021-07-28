Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JSC suspends court business

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended court operations during the extended period of the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown.

According to the practise direction 7 of 2021, seen by NewsDay Weekender, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said the JSC had suspended all court cases until August 19, 2021.

During the period, filing of new cases and other court papers will be suspended.

"With effect from July 29, 2021, the filing of new cases, processes, documents, pleadings and papers shall be suspended from a period of up to August 19, 2021, unless the period is earlier extended or revoked," Malaba said.

"Any act required by the rules to have been done during the period of the lockdown within a specified period of items shall be done within the specified time limit calculated from August 19, 2021.

"In light of the extension of lockdown, this practise direction will remain in effect until the expiry of the extended lockdown."

According to the circular, cases which were supposed to be heard on July 29, 2021, will now be heard on August 20, 2021.

All criminal cases which were due for hearing from Thursday have been postponed by 21 days.

Earlier this month, the JSC temporarily closed seven district and provincial courts after some staff members tested positive to COVID-19.

The commission has also announced mandatory testing of its employees to curb the spread of COVID-19, but said vaccination would remain voluntary.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe funeral parlours warn of mass graves

1 hr ago | 563 Views

Undocumented Zimbabweans denied vaccination in South Africa

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Zinwa launches blitz on debtors

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga mourns Haritatos

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Lockdown restrictions fuel corruption'

1 hr ago | 168 Views

BaTonga communities sue for lack of development

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Harare council director arrested

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Piped water for Mangwe, Bulilima

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Man torches family house in domestic row

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Mwonzora free to join Polad,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Nkulumane post office gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 64 Views

More men victims of spousal abuse

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Gwayi-Shangani lake master plan set in motion

1 hr ago | 38 Views

ZNA mourns Brig Gen Gatsheni, Colonel Muchero

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Undressed twins arrested

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Muchinguri slams West for advancing regime change agenda

1 hr ago | 70 Views

What has happened at the Tokyo Olympics?

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Simple, yet effective ways to turn gambling into a successful business

9 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tips for betting on sports successfully

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Most surprising Olympic moments in Tokyo

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Police told to arrest shebeen operators

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

Police warn illegal transport operators

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Janet Banana was publicly shamed and not her gay husband Canaan

13 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Family confesses to murder

14 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Shona Ferguson dies from Covid-19 related complications

14 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Residents declare take over from police

16 hrs ago | 2558 Views

CSO engage volunteer teachers to assist rural young people with education

16 hrs ago | 339 Views

LSU in unscrupulous procurement deals, authorities unfairly suspend transport officer

16 hrs ago | 995 Views

Freedom of information act a possitive step

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

No date yet for schools reopening

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zinwa disconnects water supply to Gwanda town

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Argument over salt ends in fatal stabbing

18 hrs ago | 467 Views

4 killed as Zimbabwe returnees' bus collides with kombi in SA

18 hrs ago | 1112 Views

No one should be turned away from COVID-19 centres if they can afford to pay

18 hrs ago | 528 Views

Armed robbers pounce on moneychanger

22 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

23 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

23 hrs ago | 389 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

23 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

23 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

23 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

23 hrs ago | 1327 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1434 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

23 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

23 hrs ago | 462 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 468 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

23 hrs ago | 705 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

23 hrs ago | 168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days