JSC suspends court business

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended court operations during the extended period of the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown.According to the practise direction 7 of 2021, seen by NewsDay Weekender, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said the JSC had suspended all court cases until August 19, 2021.During the period, filing of new cases and other court papers will be suspended."With effect from July 29, 2021, the filing of new cases, processes, documents, pleadings and papers shall be suspended from a period of up to August 19, 2021, unless the period is earlier extended or revoked," Malaba said."Any act required by the rules to have been done during the period of the lockdown within a specified period of items shall be done within the specified time limit calculated from August 19, 2021."In light of the extension of lockdown, this practise direction will remain in effect until the expiry of the extended lockdown."According to the circular, cases which were supposed to be heard on July 29, 2021, will now be heard on August 20, 2021.All criminal cases which were due for hearing from Thursday have been postponed by 21 days.Earlier this month, the JSC temporarily closed seven district and provincial courts after some staff members tested positive to COVID-19.The commission has also announced mandatory testing of its employees to curb the spread of COVID-19, but said vaccination would remain voluntary.