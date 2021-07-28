Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe funeral parlours warn of mass graves

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FUNERAL service providers have indicated that they are overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths and warned that the country could be forced to bury deceased citizens in mass graves if the upward trend of new infections and deaths continues, NewsDay Weekender reported.

The funeral service providers, whose profits are determined by the increase in death rate, painted a gloomy picture of the situation in the morgues at a time the country was ravaged by increased fatalities to the virulent virus.

In a virtual address delivered on Thursday, Nyaradzo Funeral Services chief executive officer Phillip Mataranyika said his firm's morgues were overwhelmed with dead bodies, resulting in it taking longer to bury the deceased.

He said the company's preparatory measures against the pandemic, which included doubling mortuary capacity and recruitment of more staff, were eclipsed by the surge in deaths.

"Removal of our dead to the custody of the end of life service providers has been slow," Mataranyika said.

"Where ordinarily it took a couple of minutes, it is now taking hours. Burial has been delayed in some cases by a day or two. In other cases, we have not been given definite burial times. In some countries, there has been burial of COVID-19 deaths in mass graves because (funeral) service providers were overwhelmed. This happened in the United States and India, as examples. In Zimbabwe, we have not yet gotten to the stage, but let us not be complacent. The future is uncertain and we can very well get to that stage."

While announcing fresh lockdown measures recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged citizens to get vaccinated, stating that approximately 80% of the latest COVID-19 cases in the country were of the Delta variant, first detected in India.

This week on Tuesday, Zimbabwe recorded 107 deaths, the highest record since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

On Thursday, the country recorded 2 089 new cases and 81 deaths, up from 60 recorded the previous day.

"Our hospitals are full of the sick and our morgues are full of the dead," Mataranyika said.

"Our colleagues in the health sector are doing all they can to save lives. Sometimes their efforts are not rewarded, resulting in loss of lives and this has happened on numerous occasions. Each time this has happened, morgues have borne the brunt. Because there have been many deaths, the end of life industry has faced immense pressure, resulting in delays all round."

The warning came at a time when the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that the Delta variant, which is prevalent in Zimbabwe, was as contagious and transmissible as chicken pox.

Data from the US CDC shows that the Delta variant is deadlier than earlier stated, as it could infect and be spread by people who are fully vaccinated, according to a CNN report.

Moonlight Funeral Assurance and Services director Charity Mungofa said due to the limited working hours under level 4 lockdown, the company was sometimes failing to meet the demand for burial services required per day.

She said the company still had enough space in its morgues, but was facing staff shortage.

"We would have all bereaving families wanting to lay to rest their beloved at almost the same time so that they finish the process before curfew time," Mungofa said.

"As a result, we have a situation where the demand for undertakers is higher than the available employees."

She said the company was providing services for an average of 15 deaths per day.

Doves Holdings Zimbabwe spokesperson Innocent Tshuma said the company anticipated an increased demand and had adopted some preparatory measures, but it was experiencing some delays in burials.

"There are several deceased coming from certain hotspots from time-totime, hence removals of bodies may take slightly longer," he said.

"We are currently operating at less than 50% of our mortuary capacity. We have ordered new hearses, tents and other tools of the trade to ensure we are able to provide dignified sendoffs to our loved ones."

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Solwayo Ngwenya said if the public continued defying COVID-19 regulations, more vicious variants, the Delta Plus and Vietnamese, could hit the country.

Speaking during a programme Isiqokoqela Sendaba, hosted on State broadcaster yesterday, Ngwenya said the country risked being hit by more vicious variants because they mutate in overcrowded places.

"Our people are disregarding all the COVID-19 measures. They are attending funeral wakes all night, visiting each other. There is too much crowding which leads to the spread of variants," he said.

"There are two more very deadly variants that will wipe people. We have Delta Plus and Vietnamese variants. The last one is a combination of the British and the Indian variants. These are very deadly, they kill more than the Delta variant. We risk being hit by those if our people don't change their behaviour."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Undocumented Zimbabweans denied vaccination in South Africa

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Zinwa launches blitz on debtors

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga mourns Haritatos

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Lockdown restrictions fuel corruption'

1 hr ago | 168 Views

BaTonga communities sue for lack of development

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Harare council director arrested

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Piped water for Mangwe, Bulilima

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Man torches family house in domestic row

1 hr ago | 79 Views

JSC suspends court business

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Mwonzora free to join Polad,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Nkulumane post office gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 64 Views

More men victims of spousal abuse

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Gwayi-Shangani lake master plan set in motion

1 hr ago | 38 Views

ZNA mourns Brig Gen Gatsheni, Colonel Muchero

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Undressed twins arrested

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Muchinguri slams West for advancing regime change agenda

1 hr ago | 70 Views

What has happened at the Tokyo Olympics?

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Simple, yet effective ways to turn gambling into a successful business

9 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tips for betting on sports successfully

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Most surprising Olympic moments in Tokyo

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Police told to arrest shebeen operators

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

Police warn illegal transport operators

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Janet Banana was publicly shamed and not her gay husband Canaan

13 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Family confesses to murder

14 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Shona Ferguson dies from Covid-19 related complications

14 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Residents declare take over from police

16 hrs ago | 2558 Views

CSO engage volunteer teachers to assist rural young people with education

16 hrs ago | 339 Views

LSU in unscrupulous procurement deals, authorities unfairly suspend transport officer

16 hrs ago | 995 Views

Freedom of information act a possitive step

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

No date yet for schools reopening

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zinwa disconnects water supply to Gwanda town

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Argument over salt ends in fatal stabbing

18 hrs ago | 467 Views

4 killed as Zimbabwe returnees' bus collides with kombi in SA

18 hrs ago | 1112 Views

No one should be turned away from COVID-19 centres if they can afford to pay

18 hrs ago | 528 Views

Armed robbers pounce on moneychanger

22 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

23 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

23 hrs ago | 389 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

23 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

23 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

23 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

23 hrs ago | 1327 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1434 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

23 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

23 hrs ago | 462 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 468 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

23 hrs ago | 705 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

23 hrs ago | 168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days