Man drowns digging well

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mushumbi
1 hr ago | Views
A 47-Year-Old Mushumbi man drowned on Thursday while digging a well with his colleague.


Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the sudden death case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Mushumbi where a male adult drowned while digging a well," Dhliwayo said.

He further alleged that the now deceased Serval Maruza(47) of  Dhuma village ,Mushumbi pools  was working with  Charles Zvandasara at Learnmore Sithole's homestead.

Maruza who was working from inside the well slipped and drowned.

Police encouraged people to practise safety precautions when digging Wells.

Source - Byo24news

