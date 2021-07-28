Latest News Editor's Choice


University bans unvaccinated staff from entering premises

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
Manicaland State University of Applied Science (MSUAS) has allegedly advised all unvaccinated employees to receive Covid-19 jabs before July 30 or they will be banned from entering its premises.

In an internal staff notice signed by MSUAS Deputy Registrar, Jeffry Chifimbo the institution will not allow any staff member to enter its premises, who fails to prove or submit proof of vaccination.

"We request all members to submit copies of Covid-19 vaccination certificates to Human Resource Office on or before July 30. Members who are yet to receive the jabs are encouraged to do so before lapse of the said period.

"The University will not allow any member who fails to submit proof of vaccination to visit any of its premises unless a member has proof from a registered practitioner exempting them from receiving the inoculation due to other conditions," reads the memorandum.

Contacted for comment, Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwirei said the institution has an academic independence to govern itself and make such decisions.

"MSUAS is owned by the state but it has its own council with powers to make decisions based on the interests of the institution. It is governed by its Act so it does have an academic independence to make such decisions.

He, however, encouraged all state universities staff members to get vaccinated to reduce exposing other workers and students to the deadly virus.

"On the other hand, every university staff member must be vaccinated to reduce their exposure and the consequent risk to all others," said ProffTagwira.

Institutions have been lately forcing its staff members to get vaccinated or risk losing jobs, with civil servants being told that vaccination is now mandatory in a recent cabinet meeting.

Source - tellzim

