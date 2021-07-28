Latest News Editor's Choice


Missing man found dead in a well

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 93-YEAR-OLD Madziwa man who was missing for two days was finally found dead in a deep well on Wednesday.


According to Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo , Chareka Chinyama of Chiboiwa village , Madziwa was found dead in a well.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Madziwa where a male adult was reported missing for two days and was eventually found dead in a  nine meter deep well.

Allegations are that  a passerby Ian Chimedza(40) found the dead body of Chareka who was advised his wife Mauld Chinyama (41) who then filed a police report.

Police retrieved the body and no foul play is suspected.

Police warned people to be on the look out of disused shafts and Wells.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days