Missing man found dead in a well

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 93-YEAR-OLD Madziwa man who was missing for two days was finally found dead in a deep well on Wednesday.

According to Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo , Chareka Chinyama of Chiboiwa village , Madziwa was found dead in a well."I can confirm a sudden death case in Madziwa where a male adult was reported missing for two days and was eventually found dead in a nine meter deep well.Allegations are that a passerby Ian Chimedza(40) found the dead body of Chareka who was advised his wife Mauld Chinyama (41) who then filed a police report.Police retrieved the body and no foul play is suspected.Police warned people to be on the look out of disused shafts and Wells.