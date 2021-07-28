News / National
Missing man found dead in a well

A 93-YEAR-OLD Madziwa man who was missing for two days was finally found dead in a deep well on Wednesday.
According to Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo , Chareka Chinyama of Chiboiwa village , Madziwa was found dead in a well.
"I can confirm a sudden death case in Madziwa where a male adult was reported missing for two days and was eventually found dead in a nine meter deep well.
Allegations are that a passerby Ian Chimedza(40) found the dead body of Chareka who was advised his wife Mauld Chinyama (41) who then filed a police report.
Police retrieved the body and no foul play is suspected.
Police warned people to be on the look out of disused shafts and Wells.
Source - Byo24news