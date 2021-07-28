Council inspects houses and fines offenders

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

BULAWAYO City Council has been carrying out strict house inspections over time and this time slapping offenders with heavy duty penalties especially in Cowdray park suburb.

According to the council minutes Deputy Director of Housing and Community Services said those who were not cooperating would either be slapped with a fine or notice of demolition."Any identified non compliant building; the owner was given a notice to address the non compliance through regularisation but a heavy penalty was imposed. If still not rectified, a final notice was given leading to a request for demolishing authority from Council. Where there was great public danger, Council could rectify at the expense of the property owner,"mintues read."Hlalani kuhle/Garikai was handed over by the Government in May 2009 together with the relevant guideline to resolve them as detailed on the Council resolution of 4 April 2012. In terms of the Model building by-laws, the department carried out mandatory inspections, which were for new construction and renovations as per approved Plan."The inspections have not only been done in Cowdray park but also in the city at large."These were done on request by developers/Residents. There were also routine inspections that the Department does on complete buildings. These were departmental work initiative programmes. These inspections included existing buildings and even new constructed development all over the city. The Inspections are done daily except weekends and public holidays," reads the minutes.According to the council minutes inadequate resources stopped them from conducting more inspections in the city."However, the resources were not enough in terms of staff and vehicles. The Department did not inspect public buildings that belong to the government; these were under the purview of the Ministry of Public Construction," minutes read.Miniyes state that Some would unlawfully build houses on stands that were being owned by other people."There have been instances in the city and particularly Cowdray Park Hlalani kuhle/Garikai where unscrupulous individuals enter and build on allocated vacant stands. The developments were quickly built without approved plans and inspections. The Department demanded the approved plans in terms of the by-laws. If they were not produced and regularisation would not be done, steps as described above could be taken," states the minutes."However, the owners of such stands were encouraged to report to the police as such matters were not double allocations. They were also encouraged to look after their stands as it was not the duty of Council to do so."