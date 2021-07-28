Former Minister denounces POLAD

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

EXILED Former cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has denounced the controversial Political Actors' Dialogue's (POLAD) members who recently received luxury vehicles from President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the pretext that they use the cars on their political work.

Mzembi said losing an election in Zimbabwe gets you a luxury car and people seem not to learn from JOMIC which was also bad for the country."PASI NEPOLAD, loosing an Election gets you a car in Zimbabwe - you sink $1000 with ZEC and you get this! The Return on Investiment is the highest in the world! Once upon a time we had JOMIC, the grandfather of POLAD with similar appetite and profligacies! AND we don't seem to learn anything from history repeating the same stuff all the time," Mzembi wrote on his Twitter handle.However, Mnangagwa on Friday handed over 19 Isuzu Max twin cab trucks to POLAD members iat an event held in Harare.