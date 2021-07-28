Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Outrage over Polad's new flashy cars

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION parties accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa of dolling out state-of-the-art vehicles to Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) principals as part of the ruling party, Zanu-PF's grand plan to create a one-party state in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa Friday handed over 19 Isuzu D-Max vehicles to leaders of fringe political parties which participated in the 2018 presidential election.

POLAD was established by Mnangagwa in 2018 as a platform to engage with other presidential election candidates in that year's election.

The vehicles were donated Friday exactly three years after the country held the national elections.

However, some candidates in that presidential election including MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa have snubbed the grouping.

Chamisa, who lost narrowly to Mnangagwa, accuses the Zanu-PF leader of rigging the poll result.

"The idea to give losing opponents luxury vehicles is part of Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF to implement a one-party state," Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa told NewZimbabwe.com.

"What a better way of ensuring the strategy's success than to patronise the so-called opposition leaders and drag them into opulence sponsored by a bankrupt state whose resources have been monopolised by a military junta called Zanu-PF."

Zapu has also snubbed POALD.

He said the priority to give the opposition leaders the expensive vehicles was highly misplaced because the country had more urgent and pressing economic needs to tackle.

"Who cares about the people who wallow in abject poverty and government neglecting its duty to provide essential needs such as healthcare, education, social welfare, and others? Mnangagwa and all his opposition stooges do not give a hoot."

"They just want to continue feeding from the state coffers and more have just joined the gravy train. The people can continue to suffer, the so-called leaders continue to loot and plunder," said Maphosa.

His sentiments were echoed by MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza.

"Mnangagwa is trying to create a one-party state, which he failed to achieve during the Gukurahundi massacres," he said.

"By creating client parties that see, hear, smell, and feel no evil, Mnangagwa wants to fool the world into believing that he is respected and obeyed across the Zimbabwean political spectrum. Sadly for him, we can see through his theatrics."

MDC vice-chairperson Job Sikhala added: "The POLAD freebies demonstrate how Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned other people into his political yoyos. The colouring is almost the same with the Zanu-PF vehicles. Mnangagwa anoita vamwe varume zvituta vakomana nokungokara mota chete.

Exiled former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo described the vehicles as; "wages of treachery".

"Wages of treachery. Lovemore Madhuku received a "thank you" Isuzu Max-D from Mnangagwa for enabling him to steal the 2018 poll, as one of the wannabe presidential candidates who contested without polling agents," Moyo said.

Madhuku is the president of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA).

In response to the criticism, Madhuku once a fierce government critic said; "The vehicle is from the Government of Zimbabwe. I am a political leader in Zimbabwe. I lead a party called NCA. The NCA believes in the POLAD philosophy. I believe in the POALD philosophy. The vehicle will help me to spread the POLAD approach and build the NCA Wait and see."

Mnangagwa told the POLAD principals the vehicles should only be used for "political or development work".

"The vehicles have been made identifiable and make sure they carry the dignity of POLAD. You are not going to use them as you see fit, except that it must be for political work of development," he said.

"Down the line, of course, the other purpose belongs to POLAD now that they are given to each political party. After three years, we will then review and make sure that they belong to you."

A recent Afrobarometer survey revealed that the majority of Zimbabweans had no faith in POLAD and preferred an all-inclusive dialogue platform as a way of uniting a polarised nation.

"A new Afrobarometer survey shows that most Zimbabweans think that the national dialogue process should go beyond political parties and include participation by other stakeholders, including businesses, churches, and civil society."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

37 mins ago | 296 Views

Recovering drug addict Naomi Campbell lampooned over Jacob Zuma open letter

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Zanu-PF 'strong' and ready for 2023 elections, claims Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Abduction victims hostile, says Oppah Muchinguri

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Former Minister denounces POLAD

3 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Binga RDC CEO under fire over 2018 audit reported

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Council inspects houses and fines offenders

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Why Mnangagwa is pampering Polad allies

11 hrs ago | 2637 Views

How committed is Mnangagwa to eradication of corruption?

11 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rate not lowest

11 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chiwenga in Covid-19 scare in China

11 hrs ago | 4010 Views

NGOs fight back Mnangagwa ban

11 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Council splashes on luxury cars

11 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Varsity to displace school

11 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Body mix-up at hospital fuels confusion

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zida boss raises red flag

11 hrs ago | 350 Views

The next big crisis for Zimbabwe retailers

11 hrs ago | 743 Views

'Prepare for 5G or perish'

11 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Push for forex-indexed tariffs for telecoms sector

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's strategy will help him avoid fresh borrowings'

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mathetha becomes first Zimbabwean to earn UFC contract

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zpra veterans to be honoured

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

End of the road for Makusha

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Meeting set up to review Govt salaries

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination programme for rural areas

11 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe issues 55 medicinal mbanje/ cannabis licences

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani area to be turned into national park

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cross border bus operators continue to smuggle travellers

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zesa to compensate for power surge damages?

11 hrs ago | 254 Views

Headmistress' indecent picture leaks on social media

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

'Vaccines administered in Zimbabwe effective against Delta variant'

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Missing man found dead in a well

16 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zimbabwe ranked second least happy country in the world

22 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Zimbabwe's political prostitutes

22 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Mr Cross's zeal with limited knowledge, a danger to macro-economic stability

22 hrs ago | 773 Views

Chiwenga aides test positive for Covid-19

24 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Mohadi still enjoying lavish taxpayer-funded privileges

24 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zanu-PF's corrupt election funding exposed

24 hrs ago | 1896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days