Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF 'strong' and ready for 2023 elections, claims Mohadi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Vice President Kembo Mohadi says the ruling Zanu-PF as a ‘listening' party has emerged ‘strong' and is now ready for the 2023 national elections.

Mohadi, who is now fully in control of Zanu-PF's daily operations after resigning from the government early this year, is on a tour of the provinces to assess the party's preparedness ahead of the 2023 elections.

On Thursday, he was in Gweru, the capital of Midlands provinces where he also addressed journalists.

"As a ruling party, it is prudent that we are always with the people because that's one of our rituals. Listening to the people hearing what the people say and trying to improve their well-being here and there," Mohadi told the media.

"I am happy with what I have seen here in Midlands. The party is strong."

Zanu-PF Midlands province recently gave the green light for some former ministers Makhosini Hlongwane and Tapiwa Matangaidze to be brought back into the party. This was after the two and scores of other government ministers were expelled from the party in 2017 on allegations of supporting the G40 faction in Zanu-PF.

The Midlands province has also been instrumental in "poaching" from the MDC factions resulting in senior opposition officials, Blessing Chebundo and Lilian Timveous, crossing the floor and joining Zanu-PF early this year.

Added Mohadi; "This is my fifth leg here in Midlands. I am assessing province by province. Assessing the state of the party. How our party is performing as Zanu-PF and how our government programmes through the devolution funds in the provinces are being employed.

"I am gathering views of what people want and what they would want us to do for them and we have to attain their expectations.

"The government is working on road rehabilitation programmes. The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) declared a state of disaster vis-a-vis roads and quite a number of roads were damaged by the rains.

"The DDF (District Development Fund), Ministry of Roads are ceased with rehabilitating the roads. The rehabilitation programme is taking place in both the rural and urban areas. Some of the roads had deteriorated because of lack of repairs and negligence by the local authorities."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

37 mins ago | 300 Views

Recovering drug addict Naomi Campbell lampooned over Jacob Zuma open letter

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Abduction victims hostile, says Oppah Muchinguri

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Outrage over Polad's new flashy cars

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Former Minister denounces POLAD

3 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Binga RDC CEO under fire over 2018 audit reported

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Council inspects houses and fines offenders

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Why Mnangagwa is pampering Polad allies

11 hrs ago | 2637 Views

How committed is Mnangagwa to eradication of corruption?

11 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rate not lowest

11 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chiwenga in Covid-19 scare in China

11 hrs ago | 4010 Views

NGOs fight back Mnangagwa ban

11 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Council splashes on luxury cars

11 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Varsity to displace school

11 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Body mix-up at hospital fuels confusion

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zida boss raises red flag

11 hrs ago | 350 Views

The next big crisis for Zimbabwe retailers

11 hrs ago | 743 Views

'Prepare for 5G or perish'

11 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Push for forex-indexed tariffs for telecoms sector

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's strategy will help him avoid fresh borrowings'

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mathetha becomes first Zimbabwean to earn UFC contract

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zpra veterans to be honoured

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

End of the road for Makusha

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Meeting set up to review Govt salaries

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination programme for rural areas

11 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe issues 55 medicinal mbanje/ cannabis licences

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani area to be turned into national park

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cross border bus operators continue to smuggle travellers

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zesa to compensate for power surge damages?

11 hrs ago | 254 Views

Headmistress' indecent picture leaks on social media

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

'Vaccines administered in Zimbabwe effective against Delta variant'

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Missing man found dead in a well

16 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zimbabwe ranked second least happy country in the world

22 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Zimbabwe's political prostitutes

22 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Mr Cross's zeal with limited knowledge, a danger to macro-economic stability

22 hrs ago | 773 Views

Chiwenga aides test positive for Covid-19

24 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Mohadi still enjoying lavish taxpayer-funded privileges

24 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zanu-PF's corrupt election funding exposed

31 Jul 2021 at 17:54hrs | 1896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days