Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe has six months supply of Covid-19 test kits

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has more than six-month supply of Covid-19 test kits.

This came out during a parliamentary question-and-answer session on Wednesday when the  Health and Child Care Deputy Ministry was asked to confirm if any sick members of the public were being turned away from healthcare centres without being tested for Covid-19.

By 28 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 103 567 confirmed cases, including 71 383 recoveries and 3 340 deaths.

To date, a total of 1 562 285 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In response to Mutoko South legislator Cde Herbert Mushamhini, Professor Amon Murwira, who was standing in for the Minister, said the Government was doing everything to ensure there is no further spread of the global pandemic.

Cde Mushamhini had asked whether the country has adequate testing equipment especially in rural areas.

"My response to your question is that this country, since last year, is adequately prepared in terms of testing equipment.  As I speak, we measure our testing supplies in terms of months of stocks.  Currently, we have six months' supply of testing kits, meaning we are well ahead in terms of the testing kits issue," said Prof Murwira.

"What might happen is that some areas may quickly use up their supplies, but as a country, we are adequately equipped for testing.  We also continue buying more test kits so that we have enough time and enough resources to test our people," he said.

Bulawayo Metropolitan MDC-A representative Ms Jasmine Toffa enquired about the measures the Government is taking to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In response, Prof Murwira urged members of the public to take seriously the message on health that is being disseminated on Covid-19.

"Our Ministry, including the Ministry of Information, is on television and on radio telling us about the dangers of this disease.  It is incumbent upon this august House as well to make sure that we can take positive steps which are deterrent as well to people who willingly do so," he said.

A total of 1 062 657 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since the first case was detected in Zimbabwe last year in March.

As of Wednesday, the positivity rate stood at 17 percent.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Khumalo headmistress alive

1 hr ago | 746 Views

Govt changes tact on Gwayi-Shangani dam project

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

BCC suspends burials at Athlone after excavator breaks down

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Woman hits housemate with metal bar over door mats

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Ramaphosa 'lacks will to fire Zweli Mkhize'

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

4 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Recovering drug addict Naomi Campbell lampooned over Jacob Zuma open letter

4 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zanu-PF 'strong' and ready for 2023 elections, claims Mohadi

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Abduction victims hostile, says Oppah Muchinguri

5 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Outrage over Polad's new flashy cars

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former Minister denounces POLAD

6 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Binga RDC CEO under fire over 2018 audit reported

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Council inspects houses and fines offenders

8 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Why Mnangagwa is pampering Polad allies

14 hrs ago | 2920 Views

How committed is Mnangagwa to eradication of corruption?

14 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rate not lowest

14 hrs ago | 710 Views

Chiwenga in Covid-19 scare in China

14 hrs ago | 4515 Views

NGOs fight back Mnangagwa ban

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Council splashes on luxury cars

14 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Varsity to displace school

14 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Body mix-up at hospital fuels confusion

14 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zida boss raises red flag

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

The next big crisis for Zimbabwe retailers

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Prepare for 5G or perish'

14 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Push for forex-indexed tariffs for telecoms sector

14 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's strategy will help him avoid fresh borrowings'

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mathetha becomes first Zimbabwean to earn UFC contract

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zpra veterans to be honoured

14 hrs ago | 328 Views

End of the road for Makusha

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Meeting set up to review Govt salaries

14 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination programme for rural areas

14 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe issues 55 medicinal mbanje/ cannabis licences

14 hrs ago | 157 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani area to be turned into national park

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

Cross border bus operators continue to smuggle travellers

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zesa to compensate for power surge damages?

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Headmistress' indecent picture leaks on social media

14 hrs ago | 1198 Views

'Vaccines administered in Zimbabwe effective against Delta variant'

14 hrs ago | 290 Views

Missing man found dead in a well

19 hrs ago | 1039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days