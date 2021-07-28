Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa 'lacks will to fire Zweli Mkhize'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
President Cyril Ramaphosa lacks the will to take action against the embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize because he needs the ANC NEC top member's support to be re-elected for the second term at the party's elective conference in 2022.

The sentiment by opposition parties and political analysts comes after a damning Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on Thursday which found that Mkhize "directly and indirectly" benefited from the R150 million that was unlawfully paid by the department to Digital Vibes, a company owned by Mkhize's close associate Tahera Mather.

According to the SUI, Mkhize received R6 720 from Digital Vibes, allegedly for maintenance at a Bryanston property, while his son received R3.8m. These monies allegedly amount to undue gratification as there was no evidence that they did any work for Digital Vibes.

The SIU contended that the contract was unlawful, invalid and had to be set aside.

Ramaphosa has already placed Mkhize on a special leave over the Digital Vibes tender after he received an initial report from the SIU a month ago.
The company has been accused of inflating prices and doing work that the Health Department could have done internally.

During his visit to a vaccination site in Tembisa on Thursday, Ramaphosa told the media that he had received the SUI report but there was still some finalisation of certain aspects which "we are going to get".

However, Freedom Front Plus leader Johannes Groenewald accused Ramaphosa of being soft on Mkhize.

"The reason as far as I am concerned is that he must ensure KZN support to be re-elected next year at the ANC conference. There is no Zulu member in the top six and the president must do everything he can to keep support. Again the people of SA pay the price for factional in-fights of the ANC," he said.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said his party was concerned that it was taking Ramaphosa long to respond to the report.

"Regardless of who the report may implicate, if any person found guilty of corruption, they must face the consequences without fear and favour," said Singh.

DA's spokesperson on health Siview Gwarube called on Ramaphosa to show his mettle by cleaning up his Cabinet and appointing a permanent health minister who is capable and beyond reproach.

"We also welcome the move by the SIU to recoup the millions in public funds wasted on the Digital Vibes contract. This is another step closer to accountability for those involved in this scandal.

"The DA on 3 June also took the necessary steps to lay a criminal charge against both Mkhize and the director-general of the Health Department. Not only should Mkhize be fired, he must also be criminally investigated and face the full might of the law should he be found guilty," said Gwarube.

Asked if the president was considering hiring a full-time health minister, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the presidency was unable to comment on executive appointments as this was a presidential prerogative.

Political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi said in a normal environment Mkhize would have been dismissed from his position by now.

"However, in the current highly contentious political landscape – largely ascribed to intra-ANC factional battles – Ramaphosa is taking a calculated approach in dealing with the SIU investigation report.

"It is not unusual for presidents to take a long time before they take the nation into confidence about such reports," said Matebesi, who added that the fact that Mkhize was an ally to Ramaphosa had to be considered.

"If the president is ambitious for a second term, he will need all his armoury to lift him to the podium of the next ANC elective conference."

Professor Sipho Seepe said the prevarication that was apparent in how the case of Mkhize was handled had more to do with political calculation than commitment in rooting out corruption.

"There is a little doubt that the anti-corruption brigade is inconsistent in its application of rules. Summary suspension is reserved for those perceived to be political opponents, and also for those that are considered to be politically expendable. The whole step aside rule is a means to settle political scores.

"We have not seen the usual suspects making noise as they have done with the likes of Magashule and Bongani Bongo. A lot of editorial commentary went into an overdrive in calling for Magashule's scalp. Yet Mkhize was spared of the insults and denigration," said Seepe.

In the SIU report, Mkhize and his son, Dedani, were listed among 20 people to whom Digital Vibes paid R90 million of the R150 million that the company received from their contract with the health department.

The unit said there was no procurement and contractual basis for the majority of the payments made to Digital Vibes.

"Digital Vibes received these payments on the basis of fraudulent misrepresentations made in its bid documents and the procurement process was fraudulently manipulated by officials of the Department of Health in order to ensure the appointment of Digital Vibes.

"The evidence obtained thus far by the SIU, as detailed in Ms Hesti Marcia Le Roux's affidavit, shows that the department received little or no value for money in respect of services provided to it," the SIU said.


Source - Sunday Independent

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Khumalo headmistress alive

1 hr ago | 747 Views

Govt changes tact on Gwayi-Shangani dam project

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

BCC suspends burials at Athlone after excavator breaks down

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Woman hits housemate with metal bar over door mats

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe has six months supply of Covid-19 test kits

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

4 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Recovering drug addict Naomi Campbell lampooned over Jacob Zuma open letter

4 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zanu-PF 'strong' and ready for 2023 elections, claims Mohadi

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Abduction victims hostile, says Oppah Muchinguri

5 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Outrage over Polad's new flashy cars

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former Minister denounces POLAD

6 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Binga RDC CEO under fire over 2018 audit reported

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Council inspects houses and fines offenders

8 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Why Mnangagwa is pampering Polad allies

14 hrs ago | 2920 Views

How committed is Mnangagwa to eradication of corruption?

14 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rate not lowest

14 hrs ago | 710 Views

Chiwenga in Covid-19 scare in China

14 hrs ago | 4515 Views

NGOs fight back Mnangagwa ban

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Council splashes on luxury cars

14 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Varsity to displace school

14 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Body mix-up at hospital fuels confusion

14 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zida boss raises red flag

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

The next big crisis for Zimbabwe retailers

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Prepare for 5G or perish'

14 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Push for forex-indexed tariffs for telecoms sector

14 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's strategy will help him avoid fresh borrowings'

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mathetha becomes first Zimbabwean to earn UFC contract

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zpra veterans to be honoured

14 hrs ago | 328 Views

End of the road for Makusha

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Meeting set up to review Govt salaries

14 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination programme for rural areas

14 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe issues 55 medicinal mbanje/ cannabis licences

14 hrs ago | 157 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani area to be turned into national park

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

Cross border bus operators continue to smuggle travellers

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zesa to compensate for power surge damages?

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Headmistress' indecent picture leaks on social media

14 hrs ago | 1198 Views

'Vaccines administered in Zimbabwe effective against Delta variant'

14 hrs ago | 290 Views

Missing man found dead in a well

19 hrs ago | 1039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days