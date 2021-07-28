Woman hits housemate with metal bar over door mats

News / National

by Staff reporter

A PLUMTREE woman has been arrested after she hit her housemate with a metal bar and left her seriously injured for moving her mats.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on July 29. She said Siceluthando Maseko (24) from Lakeview Suburb in Plumtree hit her housemate on the head with an iron bar."I can confirm that we are investigating an attempted murder case where a woman hit her housemate with an iron bar on the head. Siceluthando Maseko arrived home and found that the mats she had placed at the door had been re arranged. She confronted her housemate over the matter which resulted in a misunderstanding."Maseko struck her housemate with a metal bar on the head and she sustained serious injuries. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene resulting in Maseko's arrest," she said.Inspector Mangena urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes.