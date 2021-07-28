Khumalo headmistress alive

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kumalo primary school headmistress, Stella Mhlanga is alive, contrary to social media reports that she had committed suicide after her nude picture leaked and went viral on social media.Mhlanga accidentally posted a picture of her private parts on her WhatsApp status.Upon realising her mistake she took it down not before some of her contacts had taken screenshots.Disgraced by the incident Mhlanga went off the radar and social media went abuzz with some claiming she had taken her life.Her employers, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education roped in the police to track her down.In a brief comment to CITE, the ministry's director of communications and advocacy, Taungana Ndoro confirmed that she had been found alive."Yes, police said she is alive," said Ndoro.