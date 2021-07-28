Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Closure of foreign companies cleared way for local controlled economy

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
THE closures of foreign-owned companies in Zimbabwe and relocating to neighbouring countries have produced positive growth in Zimbabwe as the country has managed to create its own local controlled economy.

This was said by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri last Thursday while addressing students at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

She said although sanctions imposed by the West against Zimbabwe had resulted in high unemployment and shortages of basic commodities, the government had "successfully withstood the pressure".

"Sanctions had led to high unemployment rates and shortages of basic commodities. Such negativities also culminated in increasing opposition forces against the government, which, however, successfully withstood the pressure," said Muchinguri.

"Although the move by foreign companies to relocate their businesses to neighbouring countries negatively impacted on the government's ability to govern effectively, it also had a positive effect of enlightening the government on the need to have a locally controlled economy as opposed to a foreign-controlled one."

The majority of Zimbabweans have turned to informal trading as industries in the country have closed down following a chaotic land reform programme at the turn of the century.

However, Muchinguri said her government was aware that the West continued with its regime agenda by imposing illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

"The West has done this through sinister activities that including funding opposition parties and non-governmental organisations, pursuing opposition agendas, the unilateral imposition of illegal economic sanctions on Zimbabwe and attempts to influence the outcome of elections.

"Regime change machinations continue to be witnessed up to this day with events from the opposition front testify to their connivance with the West, particularly those that imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for snubbing chief in development projects

28 secs ago | 0 Views

3 die as bus, Honda Fit collide head-on

51 secs ago | 0 Views

GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

1 min ago | 0 Views

Banana family applauds Govt support

1 min ago | 2 Views

Demand for graves surges in Gweru

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Raw sewage flows into 50 Old Magwegwe houses

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman raped at prayer shrine

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Family exhumes father after hospital morgue mix-up

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Pair in trouble over blank national IDs

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zinwa disconnects Beitbridge

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Criticism for Nakamba as Villa beat Bristol

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Polad principals optimistic

5 mins ago | 7 Views

$2,2bn set aside for Gwayi-Shangani works

6 mins ago | 5 Views

July worst month for Covid deaths, infections

7 mins ago | 16 Views

ZACC moves to seize US$6m ill-gotten assets

8 mins ago | 20 Views

Agric sector grows 34% on bumper harvest

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Polad car beneficiary lashes Chamisa

8 mins ago | 39 Views

Khumalo headmistress alive

12 hrs ago | 3474 Views

Govt changes tact on Gwayi-Shangani dam project

12 hrs ago | 1144 Views

BCC suspends burials at Athlone after excavator breaks down

12 hrs ago | 646 Views

Woman hits housemate with metal bar over door mats

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Ramaphosa 'lacks will to fire Zweli Mkhize'

13 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Zimbabwe has six months supply of Covid-19 test kits

13 hrs ago | 410 Views

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

14 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Recovering drug addict Naomi Campbell lampooned over Jacob Zuma open letter

15 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zanu-PF 'strong' and ready for 2023 elections, claims Mohadi

15 hrs ago | 475 Views

Abduction victims hostile, says Oppah Muchinguri

16 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Outrage over Polad's new flashy cars

16 hrs ago | 938 Views

Former Minister denounces POLAD

17 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Binga RDC CEO under fire over 2018 audit reported

19 hrs ago | 405 Views

Council inspects houses and fines offenders

19 hrs ago | 1567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days