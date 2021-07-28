Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinwa disconnects Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) on Friday disconnected water supply to Beitbridge town over a $65 million debt.

Zinwa had revised Beitbridge Municipality's debt to $65 million after the local authority disputed the initially quoted figure of $205 million. Although, the parastatal lowered the debt, it still disconnected bulk water supply.

Beitbridge town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola said they were still engaging Zinwa over a debt payment plan under which the local authority is proposing to pay $10 million per month until the arrears are cleared.  He said prior to the latest development, the municipality had been making monthly payments of $8 million to the parastatal.  

Mr Ramakgapola said the council made a payment of R150 000 to Zinwa last week towards servicing its debt and engagements were underway on the restoration of water supply.

Source - the herald

