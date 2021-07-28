Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman raped at prayer shrine

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago
Police are hunting for a man who robbed two women and raped one of them after they had gone for an all-night prayer on Muchinjikwa Mountain in Chinamhora, Mashonaland East at the weekend.

Reports are the women aged 34 and 33 were robbed of cash and cellphones before the man, who was armed with a knife, asked one of the victims to choose between being raped or killed. The man allegedly raped the 34-year-old woman before running away.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident saying the victims reported the matter at Chinamhora Police Station.

"Police in Chinamhora are looking for a man who allegedly raped and robbed a 34-year-old woman who had gone for prayers.

"It is reported that on July 23, around 6pm two women from Zimre Park in Harare were preparing to conduct an all night prayer at Muchinjikwa Mountain in Chinamhora when an unknown person emerged from the bush holding a knife and a stone in his hands.

"He allegedly ordered the two complainants to comply with his instructions. It is further alleged that the suspect tied their hands before taking two cellphones, a black satchel and a combined US$36 from the victims," said Insp Chazovachiyi.

He said the rape victim was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare for medical examination and investigations were underway. He appealed to the public for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

"We appeal for information that will bring the perpetrator to book. We also want to urge members of the public to respect lockdown protocols.  

"People are urged to conduct their prayers at home without public gatherings."

Source - the herald

