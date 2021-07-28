Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zifa vice-president and Highlanders' life member Omega Sibanda has suggested that United States of America-based former club coach Methembe Ndlovu takes over ownership of the Bulawayo giants.

Sibanda said as long as Highlanders do not have a lifelong sponsor, their future existence will remain uncertain. He said the problem at Highlanders was that some people are just social media engineers that talk a lot yet not offering any financial solutions to the club.

"I believe Highlanders should have someone who owns it. Yes we will keep our tradition and our culture, but its engine should be controlled by someone. As it stands, I can only think of Methembe Ndlovu. He is our son, he understands what the club stands for and what it means to us. He has the financial means, which Bosso needs badly," said Sibanda.

He said Bosso are suffering from "cancer" of operations. "For years Highlanders has always had a cancer of operations, which is financing. We have always had sponsors at the club, but we cannot rely on sponsors who only give us uniforms and maybe pay salaries. We are relying on the existence of such sponsors all the time.

"If that company posts negative profits, it means Highlanders will also suffer the consequences. Do we have a long-term solution as Highlanders that will guarantee us eternity? This is why I believe we need someone to take over this club. We will maintain our culture as I said and we will continue having our executive and all," said Sibanda.

He said Bosso members and supporters just need an identity and a team that wins on the field of play, adding that this can only come if the institution was financially stable.

"All we want as supporters is a winning and financially stable Highlanders. Methembe is very comfortable in terms of finances. He is one person I think can extricate us from this embarrassing scenario. Let's not have people who just talk yet offering no solution. We must have financial engineers not social media engineers.

"These social media engineers are only good at criticising, bringing chaos and pandemonium to the club. No, we don't need such at Highlanders, we need hands-on people. Inkulu ithimu leyi. It's supported by many influential people," he said.

Ndlovu was recently appointed associate coach of United States women's football side Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, whose head coach is another former Bosso coach Bobby Clark's daughter, Jennifer.

Source - chronicle

