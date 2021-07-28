Latest News Editor's Choice


Banana family applauds Govt support

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE family of the late Mrs Janet Banana has expressed gratitude over continued support from Government during the difficult time following the death of the former First Lady last Thursday.

Mrs Banana (83) died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Thursday where she had been admitted after suffering a stroke.

She was accorded a State-assisted funeral. The family said Government has provided food, Covid-19 protective wear, security and was also paying the incurred medical bills.

In an interview with Chronicle at the family's Luveve home where mourners are gathered, the former First Lady's sister, Mrs Sanele Ngwenya, said she is grateful that they are not alone in this difficult time.

"The Government has been very supportive. They proved that we are not alone and that they value the role my late sister played as the nation's First Lady. We are in a Covid-19 era and as a result they have brought in three nurses from the United Bulawayo Hospital who are equipped with PPE and also security among other things," she said.

Mrs Ngwenya said Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube had been at the house to support the family.

"We are also expecting Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, (Small to Medium Enterprises and Co-operative Development Minister) who said she will be visiting us today."

Mrs Ngwenya applauded Government for its support since the late Mrs Banana came back to Zimbabwe from the United Kingdom in 2019. She said that one of Mrs Banana's children is expected to arrive in the country today while the other is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Mrs Banana will be laid to rest on Friday in Bembe, Esigodini, next to her late husband as per her wish. Mourners are gathered at Number 99 Luveve in Bulawayo.

