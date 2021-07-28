Latest News Editor's Choice


GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE police have joined hands with the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to bring to book illegal grain dealers who violate Statutory Instrument 97 of 2021, which restricts marketing of maize and soya bean to only registered players.

The exportation of the two commodities by anyone except the GMB has been banned. Under the new regulations both soya beans and unprocessed cotton containing seeds have been declared controlled substances as defined by the Grain Marketing Act.

The two sets of regulations make it clear that anyone or any entity with a contractual obligation to deliver their soya-beans or maize to a contractor must do so within the confines of the law.

The regulations further stipulate that law enforcement agents or any other "authorised person" from another entity acting on behalf of the State can, when there are reasonable grounds of suspicion that the regulations are being breached, seize the produce plus the vehicle being used to transport it as an exhibit.

In a statement, GMB said several individuals have already been apprehended for violating the laws relating to grain marketing.

"The GMB wishes to advise members of the public that selling of maize and soya beans remains controlled in terms of the Grain marketing Act," it said. It said no one is allowed to sell or buy maize other than through GMB unless one is a bona fide contractor registered with Agricultural Marketing Authority of Zimbabwe (AMA).

"The GMB is working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to enforce the Act. Anyone found in violation of the Act shall be prosecuted and risk forfeiture of the controlled product in his or her possession," said GMB.

The grain entity has also appealed to members of the public to report any illegal grain trading to the nearest depot or police station. It said a large number of people have so far been charged for violating the Act and their trials are pending.

Among those whose commodity has been seized is Emmanuel Ngadi from Gokwe who had 36 800kg of maize, Pinions Chabvuta from Mazowe who was found in possession of 25 000kg of soybeans, Welbourne Madzima from Banket who had 10 000kg of soya beans and Tawanda Nyatsanza from Chinhoyi who had 20 000kg of maize.

Source - chronicle

