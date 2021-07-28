Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo residents concerned over failure to access IDs due to material shortage

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have expressed their concerns over failure to access identity cards following reports of shortage of required materials to cater for the demand.     


A Bulawayo resident, Robert Nkomo, said they had gone for two months waiting for the IDs to no avail at the Pumula registry centre .

"We came here early in the morning to get the identity cards but we were told that the printer is not working. The process is very slow and someone who works at Registry told me that I should give them US$20 so that he processes the card for me faster," said Nkomo.

"I cannot afford bribing someone for a basic right. I told them that I better wait for the eight weeks than parting with such money. This system is something else."

Another resident, Sithulisiwe Bhebhe said she was told that the office is only issuing 10 cards daily.

"I was the eleventh person and l was told that l cannot access the identity card.   There is just too much confusion happening there," she said.

Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo responsible for Pumula South confirmed that the registry centre in her area is no longer serving residents as they were told that the printer was not working.

Moyo said it has taken more than a month for the printer to be fixed.

"Sometimes people are told that the machine is still in Harare and the other it's staff challenges," she said.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said failure to serve residents in their communities will congest the city centre and result in spreading of Covid-19.

"We are trying to contain the spread of Covid-19 as a city and it will be wiser if the registry manages to serve people in their suburbs. We cannot have people congesting in town just for identity cards," he said.

Meanwhile workers at the Mhlahlandlela Registry Offices in Bulawayo have urged authorities to shut down the block after one of their colleagues tested positive to COVID-19 last week as the workers continue not being tested.

One of the workers said the workers have not yet been tested and the offices remained open.

"Is very dangerous for them no to test workers. The place is still open and it should be closed. The problem is that they want to wait for human rights organisations to protest so that they can then close the offices," he said.

Registrar General Clemence Masango was not reachable for comment.

Source - Byo24news

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chiwenga's underlying conditions exposes him to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Brigadier-General Satuku persecuted in life, death

2 hrs ago | 883 Views

Catholic nuns seize control of US$2m Covid-19 project

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Impala Car Rental faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 858 Views

China rescues Zimbabwe on Covid-19 as world faces vaccine apartheid

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ropes in traditional chiefs to promote Chinese project

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe cannot hold free and fair elections in 2023

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mwonzora party survives Alliance axe

3 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Biti says Mthuli Ncube is 'clueless and incompetent'

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 budget dries up

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Vendors too broke to fund Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Beitbridge residents rap Zinwa over water cuts

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

UZ student in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Cyber Security Bill referred back to Senate

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Schools to remain closed until August 10

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools, says Mathema

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

COVID-19 certificates now a pre-requisite at 5 African countries' borders

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Delays in Nkayi-Bulawayo Road rehab irk locals

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

State withdraws violence charge against Hwange activist

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Companies net $11bn in road deals

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Varun enjoys business boom

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Let's not listen to these prophets of doom

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for snubbing chief in development projects

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

3 die as bus, Honda Fit collide head-on

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Banana family applauds Govt support

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Demand for graves surges in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Raw sewage flows into 50 Old Magwegwe houses

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Woman raped at prayer shrine

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Family exhumes father after hospital morgue mix-up

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Pair in trouble over blank national IDs

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zinwa disconnects Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Criticism for Nakamba as Villa beat Bristol

3 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Polad principals optimistic

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

$2,2bn set aside for Gwayi-Shangani works

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

July worst month for Covid deaths, infections

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZACC moves to seize US$6m ill-gotten assets

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Agric sector grows 34% on bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Polad car beneficiary lashes Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Closure of foreign companies cleared way for local controlled economy

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Khumalo headmistress alive

15 hrs ago | 3908 Views

Govt changes tact on Gwayi-Shangani dam project

15 hrs ago | 1248 Views

BCC suspends burials at Athlone after excavator breaks down

15 hrs ago | 677 Views

Woman hits housemate with metal bar over door mats

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

Ramaphosa 'lacks will to fire Zweli Mkhize'

16 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Zimbabwe has six months supply of Covid-19 test kits

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

17 hrs ago | 2117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days