Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

by Simbarashe Sithole in Kadoma
51 mins ago | Views
A member of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Clemence Moyo was heavily assaulted by two suspects before  stabbing him to death over a bar lady. 


Silas Siyamusimbe (26) and Johanese Twalidi (24) were dragged to Kadoma magistrates courts today  for allegedly killing Moyo.

Magistrate Shingirai Mutiro did  not ask them to plead to a murder charge and remanded them in custody to August 13.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore alleged that on  July 25 Moyo went to a local bar in Kadoma around 7pm to drink beer,  he saw Lydia Zhou a bar lady and propossed.

Zhou turned the soldier down and the two suspects arrived, they started pushing Moyo away.

They assaulted him with open hands and Siyamusimbe broke a bottle before stabbing Moyo on the neck.

He fell down and died on the spot.

The duo varnished after the mob surrounded the dead body and were later arrested.

Source - Byo24news

