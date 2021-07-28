Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Kadoma

A member of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Clemence Moyo was heavily assaulted by two suspects before stabbing him to death over a bar lady.

Silas Siyamusimbe (26) and Johanese Twalidi (24) were dragged to Kadoma magistrates courts today for allegedly killing Moyo.Magistrate Shingirai Mutiro did not ask them to plead to a murder charge and remanded them in custody to August 13.Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore alleged that on July 25 Moyo went to a local bar in Kadoma around 7pm to drink beer, he saw Lydia Zhou a bar lady and propossed.Zhou turned the soldier down and the two suspects arrived, they started pushing Moyo away.They assaulted him with open hands and Siyamusimbe broke a bottle before stabbing Moyo on the neck.He fell down and died on the spot.The duo varnished after the mob surrounded the dead body and were later arrested.